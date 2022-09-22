The Lisbon Lions varsity volleyball team rose to 20-2 last week, after defeating Easton Valley on the road and going 5-1 at their own Lisbon Invitational.
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 1:26 pm
The Lisbon Lions varsity volleyball team rose to 20-2 last week, after defeating Easton Valley on the road and going 5-1 at their own Lisbon Invitational.
Thursday, Sept. 15
The Lions beat the Easton Valley River Hawks at Easton Valley Thursday in three sets, 25-12, 25-6, and 25-7.
Senior Kali Nelson had 24 assists on the night, and Peyton Robinson, also a senior, had 16 kills over the three sets.
Saturday, Sept. 17 The Lions hosted the Lisbon Invitational Saturday, defeating five teams in a row before dropping their sixth match to the 25-2 Wapsie Valley Warriors.
