The Lisbon Lions varsity volleyball team rose to 20-2 last week, after defeating Easton Valley on the road and going 5-1 at their own Lisbon Invitational.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Lisbon VB 2
Lisbon’s Karlee Luneckas and Jaime McFarlane defend the ball at the net in play at home Saturday.
Lisbon’s Karlee Luneckas prepares to serve the ball in play last week

