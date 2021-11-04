Lions volleyball season comes to an end By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon varsity volleyball season has come to an end, falling just short of an appearance in the state tournament. Buy Now Lisbon’s Ava Czarnecki spikes the ball over the net in play early last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Lions breezed through regional semifinals Monday at home before bowing to North Tama two nights later 1-3 in the championship.Lisbon’s season record became an impressive 36-7.Monday, Oct. 25 The Lions hosted the Sigourney Savages Monday in the Lion’s Den. The semifinal match was overwhelmingly Lisbon’s, with the team winning in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-14, and 25-12. Buy Now Lisbon’s Ella Clark (No. 3) spikes the ball over the net in play early last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “It was the best passing game we’ve had in a very long time here, and I’ve been the coach for 13 years,” head coach Lance Kamaus said after the match.“It allowed us to run the offense the way we want, and we really distributed our attacks well. It was really just a fine performance for us,” he said.Wednesday, Oct. 27 Buy Now Lisbon’s Ella Clark (No. 3) meets a defender at the net in Lisbon’s play early last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The Lions traveled to Benton Community Wednesday, falling victim to the North Tama Redhawks 1-3 in the regional championship.Lisbon claimed the first set 25-17, but then dropped the next three 25-27, 21-25, and 23-25.“We got out to the start that we wanted, winning that first set 25-17,” said Kamaus. Buy Now Lisbon's Peyton Robinson (No. 11) smacks the ball over the hands of defenders in play early last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “They made some plays late in that second set that allowed them to tie it up. And then they got off to a really nice start in the third,” he said.The team, down in the count in both the third and fourth sets, “really battled back” from their deficits. Buy Now Lisbon sophhomore Ava Czarnecki (No. 8) gets the ball over the hands of a defender pin play early last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “Ultimately, we just couldn’t finish the deal,” said Kamaus.The coach said the teams were “pretty evenly-matched,” and noted that both squads had scored 94 points on the night.“In the end, they just had a little more there in a couple sets,” Kamaus said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPreliminary city/school election resultsMcQuillens donate medical packsMidland school board candidatesMount Vernon School Board candidatesLisbon City Council candidate questionnairesTrick-Or-Treating hours, activities set in communitiesAnamosa school board candidatesNo 'nun'sense as SHS rises to challenge of Sister ActAnamosa city council electionOIF/OEF Navy vet mounts write-in campaign for Oxford mayor Images Videos