Lisbon participated in district speech contest Saturday, Feb. 26, at Central City. The school advanced 12 of their 16 entries to the state contest to be held Saturday, March 12.
Earning Division I ratings and advancing to state were: Rachel Masters in acting, Maria McAlexander in storytelling and public address, Justin Miksch in poetry and solo musical theater, Jenna Woodward in expository address and spontaneous speaking, John Broulik in after-dinner speaking and solo musical theater, Teagan Wahlstrom in literary program, Bennett Cart in solo musical theater and Ava Cossolotto in after-dinner speaking.
Earning Division II ratings at districts were: Masters in expository, Cossolotto in original oratory, Reinken in solo improvisation and after dinner speaking.
Lisbon conference
speech resultsEarlier in the week, Lisbon competed at conference individual competition Monday, Feb. 21.
Cossolotto was named best of center for the night for her performance in after dinner speaking.
A number of students earned Division I ratings at the competition including: Masters in acting and expository address, McAlexander in storytelling, Miksch in poetry and solo musical theater, Woodward in spontaneous speaking and expository address, Broulik in after dinner speaking and solo musical theater, Reinken in after dinner speaking and solo improvisation, Wahlstrom in literary program, Cart in solo musical theater, andCossolotto in after dinner speaking and original oratory.
McAlexander also had a Division II rating in public address.