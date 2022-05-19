If you build it, they will come. For the City of Lisbon, that starts with phase 1 of the new sports complex with new soccer fields and a couple of baseball diamonds, set to break ground this summer.
The council approved a roughly $1.3 million bid from David Schmidt for the work on grading, seeding and construction of infrastructure that will go into the athletics complex. Schmidt was one of two who bid on the project.
It came mainly to the base bid of the project, which YTT engineering had estimated at roughly $980,508. Schmidt’s base bid was $1,033,882.90, which Burch noted was competitive when compared to bids seen for other projects in this time frame.
The project also had a number of alternates. The first of those alternates was the grading for the baseball fields. The engineer estimated that project would be roughly $173,075. Schmidt’s bid for the project was $165,331.
When it came to chip sealing the parking lot, the estimate was $48,450 and concrete parking lot was estimated at $145,450. Schmidt’s bids were $54,910 and $135,650.
Part of the storm sewer not underneath the road was for a plastic pipe as opposed to concrete with estimates for plastic pipe of $33,600 and concrete $45,696. Schmidt came in at $45,763.20, and concrete $58,262.
Burch recommended going with Schmidt’s initial bid, and adding alternates for the grading of the baseball field, a chip and dip parking area and a plastic drainage pipe as opposed to concrete pipe.
“Based on the bidding climate, we’re happy with Dave Schmidt price, as it’s not too far off what hoped to get,” Burch said.
While the council originally had estimated the project to be in the roughly $1 million price tag, the bid for all of the items came in closer to $1.3 million.
Siggins said that the funding for the project will come from a variety of sources. The city has $860,000 set aside from the project.
Since the city received $1 million for the well project from Linn County, Siggins feels comfortable using the $344,000 in American Rescue Project monies the city received for water and sewer infrastructure improvements on the sports complex. Lisbon parks and recreation also has $150,000 for capital projects that can be used.
That brings the city roughly $1.34 million to draw on for the project, and they can utilize LOST monies for some of the additional work needed for the project, such as fencing around the ball fields. Those costs are estimated at $300,000, but the fields would be usable without some of those elements completed if that needs to happen for sports like t-ball.
Lisbon mayor Doug O’Connor said he had originally thought the project would be in that $1.3 million range, and wanted as much done for the project in phase 1 as could.
“As I’ve always said, nothing gets cheaper in these projects moving forward,” O’Connor said.
Burch said the estimate on grading the baseball field alone was a very good deal.
Council member John Bardsley asked about the difference in life between a plastic and concrete pipe for sewers. Burch said that longevity wise, there wasn’t much difference between those two.
Council member Mike Williams asked about the timeline for the project. Work will start this summer, with a hopeful completion of Nov. 30. If work is not completed by Nov. 30, the contractor has until late June 2023 to get the fields graded and seeded so vegetation can grow and have the fields ready for play by fall of 2023.