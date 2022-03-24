Parking lots adjacent to the proposed two baseball diamonds may come in a later phase to keep costs down, as well as parking on the west edge of the complex. The areas will be properly graded as part of this project, but paving the additional parking lots may wait until future phases of the complex.
An updated look at the entire sports complex, as designed by YTT. The first phase of the project would include the entry way off of Third Avenue, the grading and development of the soccer fields (bottom right) and the two baseball fields above the proposed paved parking lot, as well as the road connecting to Jefferson Street. The larger baseball diamonds are part of the next phase for the complex.
The Lisbon sports complex will be going out for bid, after the bidletting was approved at the Monday, March 14 council meeting.
City administrator Brandon Siggins said concerns for many members in the community have to do with the increased traffic down Third Avenue.
“We’ve proposed adding a speed bump along Third Avenue to encourage reduction of speed limits, as that is a residential area, as well as a fence to close access to the park and roadway during winter months when the sports complex is not in use,” Siggins said.
While the project was let for bids, the grading and work on the facility is expected to begin in May or June of this year.
Lisa Burch of YTT said that all three portions of the project will include work on the water main, sewer and wastewater lines along Third Avenue, which will impact residents along that roadway. Residents will still have access to mail and driveways during the project and improvements to those lines, although that access may be on gravel until the project is completely finished.
Potential costs for the project are estimated at $1.6 million, but Siggins said the city could comfortably cover up to $1.4 million for the first phase. There are elements, like parking near the baseball diamonds, that can be removed from the bid to keep the project in the $1.4 million price range and added in a later phase of the project.