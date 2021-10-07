The City of Lisbon approved replacing the lights at the Bunting field and baseball diamond at the Lisbon City Park. The lights were damaged in the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho.
Lisbon has been paid a total of $299,383.65 from insurance for the damaged lights, and could receive an additional $83,600 once the product is completed.
Bids from Musco Lighting have materials coming in at $310,151 for the baseball and softball diamond lights, and the city would have to replace a total of 12 light poles between the two complexes (an additional $72,000). The city did see an additional $30,000 taken off the original quote for the lights, bringing the costs to just under $280,000 for the materials, and keeping the city with a $30,000 in surplus from insurance.
Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins said with volunteer assistance, they could reduce the costs for installation for lights in the park additionally.
By going to the Musco Lighting and new poles for the baseball and softball diamonds, those lights would have a 25-year warranty to protect against everything for the lights.
Springville school district donated lights that they replaced. Siggins planned to use them for Diamond 4, which serves as home for T-ball games.
“Since that diamond will eventually be migrating to the sports complex to the north, we don’t want to put on lights that are brand new,” Siggins said. “Those lights and poles could easily be migrated to that field as well.”
There would also be the ability for Musco to monitor the system for burnt out lights and ability to manage lights on and off from a phone. Siggins said if the schools want those features, which are similar to what they have with Walmer Field, they could pay for the system at the baseball and softball diamonds.