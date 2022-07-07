The Lisbon Lions have advanced into the postseason.
The baseball squad cleared three hurdles during the week to further pad their record and defeated Bellevue at home to advance to the second round of playoffs.
Monday, June 27
The first challenge came from the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats, whom the Lions defeated 4-2.
Neither team posted a run until the third inning, when each team had one run. Lisbon had two runs in the fifth, and another in the sixth, which was just enough to hang on.
Tuesday, June 28 The Lions engaged the Don Bosco Dons at Don Bosco last Tuesday, eking out a 9-8 win against the home team.
Thursday, June 30
The Lions hosted the Midland Eagles last Thursday, winning 11-1, and ending their regular season on a high note on their home field.
Hunter Clark was awarded the win on the mound, pitching for six innings and striking out eight.
Saturday, July 2The Lions made an impression in the first round of the 1A postseason playoffs, defeating the visiting Bellevue Comets soundly 14-2.
The Comets struck first, with a run in the top of the first inning, but Lisbon responded with five of their own in the bottom.
Lisbon further responded to Bellevue’s run in the third with eight runs, and one more run from the Lions the following inning cemented their 14-2 victory, which advanced the team into the second round of 1A play, and closer to the state tournament.