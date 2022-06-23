The Lisbon varsity baseball team stumbled a bit last week, winning their first game, and dropping the next three decisions to fall to 12-5.

The squad is still on top of the Tri-Rivers East, but the three losses allowed second place Easton Valley to gain on them significantly.

Monday, June 13There were no signs of trouble in Monday night’s win over visiting East Buchanan, as the Lions put them away 19-4 after the Buccaneers jumped out to a 4-1 advantage in the first inning.

Alex Bock, a junior, picked up the win for the home team, pitching four innings and striking out three.

Dillon Brayton, also a junior, was instrumental to the win with two hits, including a triple and three RBIs.

Thursday, June 16 The team traveled to North Linn Thursday, dropping both games in the doubleheader 8-5 and 8-2.

Friday, June 17

The Lions hosted the Durant Wildcats the following night, dropping the decision 6-3.

Luke Czarnecki was the losing pitcher, throwing for six innings and striking out nine.

Ben Morningstar scored two roommates with one hit, while Alex Bock had two hits.

