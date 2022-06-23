Lisbon baseball drops to 12-5, still tops in conference By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jun 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lisbon varsity baseball team stumbled a bit last week, winning their first game, and dropping the next three decisions to fall to 12-5.The squad is still on top of the Tri-Rivers East, but the three losses allowed second place Easton Valley to gain on them significantly.Monday, June 13There were no signs of trouble in Monday night’s win over visiting East Buchanan, as the Lions put them away 19-4 after the Buccaneers jumped out to a 4-1 advantage in the first inning.Alex Bock, a junior, picked up the win for the home team, pitching four innings and striking out three.Dillon Brayton, also a junior, was instrumental to the win with two hits, including a triple and three RBIs.Thursday, June 16 The team traveled to North Linn Thursday, dropping both games in the doubleheader 8-5 and 8-2.Friday, June 17The Lions hosted the Durant Wildcats the following night, dropping the decision 6-3.Luke Czarnecki was the losing pitcher, throwing for six innings and striking out nine.Ben Morningstar scored two roommates with one hit, while Alex Bock had two hits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliBack in BusinessAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babySpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersStarlighters brings ‘Camelot’ to lifeMusic on Main concerts begin June 1Investigatory audit requested for student activities funds at LisbonAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretchLinn County flag retirement heldKickoff offers fair preview ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.