The Lisbon boys baseball team moved to first in the Tri-Rivers East Conference.
The Lions squad picked up wins over Edgewood-Colesburg, Marquette and West Fork on the week, and losses to Regina Catholic and Woodbury Central for the week.
Lisbon Lions over Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings 12-4The Lions took a little time to warm up when they hosted Edgewood-Colesburg at Lisbon City Park, but a late in the game surge knocked the Vikings out of competition.
Edgewood-Colesburg was first on the board with a run in the first for a 1-0 lead, but Lisbon took the lead after scoring two runs in the second inning, and wouldn’t give it up the rest of the game.
The Lions scored three further runs in the fifth, though they gave up one run from the Vikings to lead it 5-2.
Lisbon exploded for seven runs in the sixth, holding Edgewood-Colesburg to two runs and winning 12-4.
Sophomore Landon Stolte batted 1.000 for the night, with three hits and a triple.
Hunter Clark, another sophomore, had two hits, three RBIs, and a stolen base. On the mound, Clark pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out four.
Sophomore Luke Czarnecki pitched the remainder of the game, striking out nine.
The Lions are 8-0 in matchups with the Vikings.
Regina Catholic
Regals over Lisbon 6-0 The Regals prevented the Lions from scoring Tuesday while chalking up a total of six runs themselves for the win.
Regina Catholic, the home team, scored two runs in the second to lead 2-0 until the fourth inning, when they went up 3-0 after adding another run. Three more runs for the Regals came the next inning, and they rode their 6-0 lead for the remainder of the game.
Every hit in the game was a single, with the Regals having 10, and the Lions coming up with four.
Tyler Scott, junior, was one of those four hits, and one of the team’s three stolen bases.
Lions pick up
a pair of wins
over MohawksGame one
Lisbon over Marquette at Marquette 3-2
The game remained locked at zero until the third inning, when each side drove in a run. The Lions scored again in the fourth to take a one-run lead, but the Mohawks responded quickly in the fifth with a run of their own to tie it back up. The contest remained tied until an additional, eighth, inning, when Lisbon scored to win it 3-2.
The Lions’ pitchers struck out 14 batters, compared to Marquette’s three.
Game two Lisbon again beats Marquette 3-2 Lisbon scored two in the third, and another run in the seventh. Marquette Catholic nearly pulled off a comeback in the seventh inning, scoring two runs, but falling just short of the necessary runs to either tie or take the win.
Tyler Scott, a junior, had two hits and scored a run.
Tyson Scott, another junior, had an RBI.
Tyson also pitched seven innings and struck out seven.
The Lions are 21-1 against Marquette going back to 2009.
After Lisbon won these two games, they became first place in the Tri-Rivers East standings, while Marquette was in third.
Lions split
at Waterloo Game one Lisbon 10-0 over West Fork The Lions kept the Warhawks scoreless through the entire game, while racking up 10 runs. Lisbon scored four runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth, and two more in the seventh.
Game two Woodbury Central Wildcats over Lisbon Lions 15-8 The Wildcats and the Lions traded runs over the course of six innings, each going scoreless in the seventh. Both teams scored two runs in the first, with Lisbon taking a 3-2 lead after scoring a run in the second.
The Lions went up 6-2 after the top of the third, but the Wildcats added another run in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-3.
Woodbury Central outscored Lisbon 4-2 in the fourth inning to end that frame with the Lions up 8-7.
The Wildcats would score the rest of the runs in the game, adding three in the fifth and five in the sixth to win 15-8.