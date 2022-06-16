The Lisbon varsity baseball team improved their overall record to 11-2 last week, with a conference record of 5-1. The Lions are perched solidly at the top of the list, with second-place Marquette Catholic also having a 5-1 conference record while only being 6-5 overall.
Tuesday, June 7The squad kicked off the week with a solo win at Belle Plaine, decisively beating the Plainsmen 15-2.
Cohen Kamaus and Tyler Scott each boosted the visiting Lions with three hits apiece, while combining for five RBIs (four of them being Scott’s).
The Lions had 12 hits, while the Plainsmen had just two, each singles.
Wednesday. June 8 The team picked up a pair of wins the following night in Hudson, IA’s Koch Field, fending off challenges from the Springville Orioles (22-4) and the Central City Wildcats (8-1).
In the second game, junior Luke Czarnecki took the win, pitching for seven innings and striking out eight.
Thursday, June 9It was a split decision for the Lions Thursday when the team traveled to take on the Easton Valley River Hawks.
Czarnecki had three hits in the first contest, including a double and an RBI. Tyler Scott had two hits, with a home run and two batted in. Scott had two more hits in the second game.
Lisbon took the first game 7-0, but lost game two 17-12.