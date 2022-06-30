Lisbon baseball went 5-0 last week, and are still tops in the Tri-Rivers East, but second-place Easton Valley has been hard to shake. They, too, went 5-0 last week as the season nears its end.
The Lions sluggers improved their overall record to 17-5.
Monday, June 20First up was a road trip to challenge hosts Edgewood-Colesburg. The visiting Lisbon team shut the Vikings down in five innings by a score of 10-0.
Tyson Scott and Alex Bock were key to the effort, with Scott providing the team an RBI while Bock chipped in with two, as well as scoring the win as pitcher. Bock pitched four innings and struck out three on the home team.
Tuesday, June 21 A scheduled doubleheader at home turned into a single game, thanks to inclement weather, and hosts Lisbon defeated the visiting Midland Eagles 6-2.
Midland struck first, going up 2-0 at the end of the first, but the Lions matched their two for the next three innings, while keeping the visiting team scoreless.
Cohen Kamaus was awarded the win at the mound, pitching for six innings and striking out five Eagles.
Bock had two hits for the Lions, including a double, as well as a stolen base.
Teammate and fellow junior Dillon Brayton also had two hits, with a triple and two RBIs.
Thursday, June 23Game One Lisbon overpowered visiting Marquette Catholic in both games of a home doubleheader Thursday evening, with the first match going to the Lions 13-3.
Kaden Caspers, a junior, had two hits, two RBIs, and four stolen bases. Senior Tyson Scott had two hits as well, including a double and a home run. Scott drove four runners home.
Hunter Clark was given the win, pitching six innings and striking out seven.
Game Two
The Lions won by an even bigger margin in the second game, taking the contest 15-0. The home team enjoyed a 1-0 lead going into the fourth inning, when they exploded for 14 runs.
Czarnecki homered for Lisbon, while Caspers and Brayton each had two RBIs.
Friday, June 24It was another decisive win for the Lions the following night, as they traveled to challenge the MFL MarMac Bulldogs, taking the contest 11-2.
Czarnecki presided over the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings, and striking out seven batters.