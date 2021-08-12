A number of Lisbon players were named to the Tri-Rivers East All Conference baseball teams.

Pitcher sophomore Hunter Clark was named to the first team roster. Clark was joined by first baseman sophomore Landon Stolte, outfielder sophomore Luke Czarnecki and utility player junior Tyson Scott.

Sophomore infielder Kaden Caspers and junior outfielder Tyler Scott were named to the second team.

Honorable mentions went to sophomore Alex Bock.

The coach of the year for the Tri-Rivers East was Lisbon coach John Tesensky.

