Lisbon baseball named to Tri-Rivers All-Conference teams Aug 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A number of Lisbon players were named to the Tri-Rivers East All Conference baseball teams.Pitcher sophomore Hunter Clark was named to the first team roster. Clark was joined by first baseman sophomore Landon Stolte, outfielder sophomore Luke Czarnecki and utility player junior Tyson Scott.Sophomore infielder Kaden Caspers and junior outfielder Tyler Scott were named to the second team.Honorable mentions went to sophomore Alex Bock.The coach of the year for the Tri-Rivers East was Lisbon coach John Tesensky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne-wheeled wonder: Unicycle on RAGBRAI route turns headsMidland/Springville baseball: Sauer, Koppes earn All-District honorsFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Eight in a rowAnamosa softball: Lubben, Watters earn prestigious All-State honorsFrank excited to lead Anamosa Fire DepartmentRiders swarm Jones CountyThe Supreme League debuts this fallNew bakery keeps it all in the familyAnamosa baseball: Raider trio cracks the codeMoving Wall coming to Solon Images Videos