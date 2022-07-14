Lisbon baseball one away from state tourney By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jul 14, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lions varsity baseball squad sits one win away from a state tournament berth. Buy Now Lisbon’s Landon Stolte (No. 7) takes a swing at a pitch in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo The team defeated Calamus-Wheatland and Easton Valley, both in Lisbon, last week to set up a Tuesday night showdown placing them just one victory short of the big show.Tuesday, July 5Lisbon first fended off the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors in the second round of 1A region 4 action, holding their challengers scoreless while scoring 17 runs of their own. Buy Now Lisbon’s Hunter Clark (No. 8) pitches in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Tyson Scott was responsible for many of these runs, with two hits spawning a double and a home run, and scoring five of his teammates.Scott’s brother, Tyler Scott, had three hits, with an RBI and a stolen base.Pitcher Hunter Clark took the win, pitching four innings and striking out three.The game was called after four, as the Lions scored two runs in the first, 13 in the second, and two more in the third.Saturday, July 9 The Lions faced off with the Easton Valley River Hawks in the semifinals, in a game that remained scoreless until the fifth inning on Lisbon’s home diamond. Buy Now Lisbon’s Cohen Kamaus (No. 2) reaches third base safe in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Easton Valley ended their season at 16-6, while the win found the home team one game away from state tournament competition.The Scott brothers were again key to the Lion victory, with Tyler pulling off two hits and scoring a run while Tyson had an RBI.Clark again took the win on the mound, pitching for seven innings and fanning an impressive 15 batters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew vet clinic open in Mount VernonMark Bradley ForesterOberbreckling named grand marshalDennis TeymerSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliMidland baseball - Class 1A district quarter-final: Pulling a last-inning stunnerAnamosa softball: All about Mady MeekerHeritage Days events tonight, Friday, SaturdaySpringville softball - Class 1A regional semi-final: Never backing down from a fightATV/UTV supporters celebrate new law Images Videos