The Lions varsity baseball squad sits one win away from a state tournament berth.

Lisbon’s Landon Stolte (No. 7) takes a swing at a pitch in play last week.

The team defeated Calamus-Wheatland and Easton Valley, both in Lisbon, last week to set up a Tuesday night showdown placing them just one victory short of the big show.

Tuesday, July 5Lisbon first fended off the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors in the second round of 1A region 4 action, holding their challengers scoreless while scoring 17 runs of their own.

Lisbon’s Hunter Clark (No. 8) pitches in play last week.

Tyson Scott was responsible for many of these runs, with two hits spawning a double and a home run, and scoring five of his teammates.

Scott’s brother, Tyler Scott, had three hits, with an RBI and a stolen base.

Pitcher Hunter Clark took the win, pitching four innings and striking out three.

The game was called after four, as the Lions scored two runs in the first, 13 in the second, and two more in the third.

Saturday, July 9 The Lions faced off with the Easton Valley River Hawks in the semifinals, in a game that remained scoreless until the fifth inning on Lisbon’s home diamond.

Lisbon’s Cohen Kamaus (No. 2) reaches third base safe in play last week.

Easton Valley ended their season at 16-6, while the win found the home team one game away from state tournament competition.

The Scott brothers were again key to the Lion victory, with Tyler pulling off two hits and scoring a run while Tyson had an RBI.

Clark again took the win on the mound, pitching for seven innings and fanning an impressive 15 batters.

