Lisbon has been assigned to Class 1A District 8 for the playoffs.

Their first post-season game will be hosted at Lisbon City Park Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m. against Bellevue.

The winner in round one will go on to play against the winner of Calamus-Wheatland and Marquette Catholic, with that game to be played July 5 at 7 p.m. at Lisbon City Park.

The third round of playoffs will be July 9, and again played at Lisbon City Park at 7 p.m.

The final match will be played Tuesday, July 12 at West Delaware Schools, with the winner advancing to the state baseball tournament.

