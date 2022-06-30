Lisbon baseball playoff locations announced Jun 30, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lisbon has been assigned to Class 1A District 8 for the playoffs.Their first post-season game will be hosted at Lisbon City Park Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m. against Bellevue.The winner in round one will go on to play against the winner of Calamus-Wheatland and Marquette Catholic, with that game to be played July 5 at 7 p.m. at Lisbon City Park.The third round of playoffs will be July 9, and again played at Lisbon City Park at 7 p.m.The final match will be played Tuesday, July 12 at West Delaware Schools, with the winner advancing to the state baseball tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUniversity of Iowa men's basketball: Murray twins have Anamosa tiesBreaking: Railroad crossings in Lisbon will be closed for improvements starting ThursdayATV/UTV supporters celebrate new lawSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliAnamosa baseball: North division champs!Anamosa softball: Believing in the processReflection upon retirement: Hunt discusses changing educational landscapeAnamosa trapshooting: Bright, Poling lead Raiders at state trapSolon Legion Auxiliary selects Nora Dibble and Emilee Suchomel for Girls State 2022Midland softball: Coming right back Images Videos