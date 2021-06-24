It was a challenging week for the Lisbon Lions baseball team this week, with the Lions taking two wins and four losses in play during the week. The Lions won against East Buchanan and one game against Prince of Peace in a doubleheader.
Jun. 14 Lions win at East Buchanan 11-1 Lisbon began their romp over the East Buchanan Buccaneers modestly, scoring two runs in the first inning, and then matching the Buccaneers at one run apiece in the third. But while East Buchanan sputtered after the third inning, the Lions scored two more runs in the fourth, another in the sixth, and a whopping five runs in the seventh.
“It’s always nice to start the week with a win, especially when it’s in conference play,” said Lions head coach John Tesensky.
“Hunter gave us a great effort on the mound and we found a way to get guys on base and get them in.”
Tyson Scott was again instrumental in a Lisbon win. The junior had three hits, including a double, and sent a teammate home while scoring once himself. Landon Stolte chipped in two hits.
Sophomore Hunter Clark pitched seven innings, fanning 13 in the process.
Jun. 15
Durant Wildcats over Lisbon 6-0
The Lions dropped a decision at Durant High School by a 6-0 margin. The Wildcats scored one run in the second inning, another in the third, three more in the fifth, and one final run in the sixth to overpower the visiting team.
“It was a tough night for us at the ballpark,” said Tesensky.
“We struggled at the plate against a good pitcher who kept our hitters off-balance. We had some opportunities with guys in scoring position, but the big hit eluded us.
“Our pitchers did a good job of making competitive pitches and our defense was okay, but it’s hard to win when you don’t score any runs.”
Lions sophomore Luke Czarnecki pitched three innings for Lisbon, producing three strikeouts and an ERA of 4.67.
Alex Bock and Cohen Kamaus each pitched in relief.
Durant’s pitchers held the Lions to four hits on the night.
Bock, Czarnecki, Kamaus and Dillon Brayton each had a single.
Jun. 17
Lynx outscore Lions in doubleheader
Game one Lynx clip Lions 11-2 The North Linn Lynx outpaced the Lions in game one with one run in the first inning, four more in the third, and yet four more in the fifth. Lisbon matched North Linn in the sixth and seventh innings with each team scoring a run in each inning.
Tyson Scott helped the Lions in the effort with one hit and one RBI, as well as spending seven innings on the mound, striking out three.
The Lynx conjured up 14 hits while the Lions put together seven.
Game two Lynx win 6-3 The second game was more competitive for the Lions, although North Linn was again first on the scoreboard with a run in the first inning. The Lions responded in the second with a run of their own, and two more runs in the fourth to give them a 3-1 edge. The lead stirred the visiting team, who retaliated with a run in the fifth, and four more in the seventh to win 6-3.
Tyler Scott had a hit in the game, in addition to pitching six innings and striking out eight.
Hunter Clark, a sophomore, also had a hit, a double, which produced two RBIs.
The Lions are 10-9 against the Lynx since 2009.
Jun. 18
Lions split with Prince of Peace in double-header
Game one Lions win 13-3 The Lions came out of the gate with five runs in the first inning. In the second inning, Lisbon outscored the Irish 2-1, giving the Lions a 7-1 lead going into the third. Prince of Peace got back on the board with single runs in the third and fifth innings, though they would not score again. Lisbon put up six runs in the sixth inning to give them a 13-3 win.
Game two Irish take it 10-8 The second game of the series was more of a back and forth affair, with both teams going scoreless in the first, and both teams scoring five runs in the second. The Irish overpowered the Lions in the third 3-1, assuming an 8-6 lead going into the fourth inning. Prince of Peace put up another run in the fourth to lead 9-6. The Lions scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Irish posted another run in the sixth to win 10-8.
This was the first time Prince of Peace beat Lisbon in 22 matchups going back to 2010.