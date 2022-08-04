The Lisbon School district did find a bidder with competitive rates via private placement in the bidletting process. By doing so, the board was able to receive $8.1 million in financing, with roughly $5.77 million generated for the new construction projects the board plans to pursue in coming years.

Matthew Gillaspie with Piper Sandler said that Pinnacle Principal Financing out of Scottsdale, Ariz., was the lowest bidder, offering the $8.1 million at a 3.66 percent interest rate.

