The Mount Vernon varsity boys and girls track and field teams participated in their first outdoor event of the season Saturday, Apr. 9 in South Tama.
The boys placed third, while the girls came in fourth. Both teams are coached by Casey Baxa.
“We competed with some very talented teams today at a very high level and I’m proud of the way the kids showed up and performed,” Baxa said.
There were numerous key performances from both teams, but Lions senior Kole Becker clearly won the day, breaking three school records and one state record.
Becker’s first place in the long jump was not an ordinary first place finish. Not only did his leap of 24’5.25” break his own school record, in broke a 1A state record that had been undisturbed since 1984.
“He just completely shattered it,” Baxa remarked.
The senior also broke his own school record in the 110 high hurdles and in the 400 low hurdles, and hit the blue standard for the Drake relays in that event.
The two teams are scheduled to host a meet Thursday, Apr. 14, depending on the weather.