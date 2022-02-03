The Lisbon varsity boys basketball team improved to 14-3 Friday, with two wins and one loss during the week.
“Overall, we had a great week,” said Lions head coach Brandon Horman.
“We finished the week 2-1, and learned a lot about ourselves.”
Tuesday, Jan. 25The team hosted Prince of Peace Irish on Tuesday, and easily fended off the visiting team 80-42.
Tyson Scott led the charge with a double-double — scoring 19 points and nabbing 13 rebounds.
“The boys came out with solid defense to start the game, and were able to get off to a quick start with some great perimeter shooting by Kaeden Harrer and Kole Becker,” said Coach Horman.
“With several stops defensively, we built a nice first half lead, which forced them to come out of their zone and play us in man. We were then able to take advantage of some driving lanes as a result,” Horman said.
“It was another great team effort as we had five guys score in double figures, and shared the ball extremely well on our way to a season high 80 points.”
Thursday, Jan. 27 The Lions couldn’t quite pull off a win Thursday against a visiting Wilton Beavers team, as the Beavers took the contest 74-67 in overtime.
“We played a tough game with a really good 2A Wilton team that we couldn’t completely overcome their incredible shooting performance,” Horman said.
“That was one of the best offensive team performances I’ve seen as a coach. Credit to our guys for finding a way to give ourselves a chance to win the game,” said the coach.
Horman credited senior Tyson Scott for being “a force on the boards.” Scott took in 17 rebounds in the game and scored 21 points. The performance was his second double-double in as many games.
“Michael Gadberry made a lot of big plays, and really showed a lot of growth against a good team, as he had a great offensive performance with a season high 27 points,” said Horman.
Gadberry, a sophomore, along with Scott, at times tried to will their way to a win, but with the game tied after regulation, Wilton pulled away in overtime, outscoring the Lions 11-4 for the victory.
Friday, Jan. 28 The Lions charged ahead Friday to a 29-22 halftime score at Cedar Valley Christian, before going on to score 41 points in the second half, to just 21 by the Huskies in a 75-43 win.
The Lions improved to 14-3 following the effort, and still sit atop their conference.
“Our defense really settled in despite some foul trouble, and made things tough for CVC,” said Coach Horman.
“Tyler and Tyson Scott led the way with 17 points each. The boys shared the ball well and were very unselfish on the offensive end. Kole Becker led the way with six assists,” Horman noted.
It was Tyson Scott’s third double-double in three games.