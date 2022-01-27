The Lisbon Lions boys basketball team won all three of their games last week.
The three wins added to an already hot streak, with the Lions now having won 11 games in a row.
Monday, Jan. 17The Lions first took on the Midland Eagles, striking down the visiting team 65-26.
Lisbon dominated every quarter of play, winning all four by margins of nine, seven, 10 and 13 points, respectively.
Senior Kole Becker, averaging 14 points per game, was able to do one better, pumping in 15 points, with five steals, four boards, three assists, and two steals.
Fellow senior Tyson Scott was also in a charitable mood, chipping in 10 points, five rebounds, and two steals.
The Lions shot over 54 percent from the field, while the Eagles shot just under 29 percent.
The win boosted the Lions to 11-2 overall.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 The Lions lured in Calamus-Wheatland the following night, once again coming out victorious 67-41.
Lisbon led the Warriors 36-17 at halftime.
The Lions featured a strong supporting cast in the win, though seniors Becker and Tyson Scott undoubtedly had large roles.
Becker scored 19, and pulled in eight rebounds. He also provided two assists, and came up with four steals.
Scott added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The win improved the Lions record to 12-2.
Friday, Jan. 21The Lions took their eleventh straight win at Bellevue Marquette Catholic, coming out on top of the hosts 59-52.
“We continued to take steps forward as our development as a team, and the boys found a way to overcome a tough environment on the road,” said head Lions coach Brandon Horman.
After taking a commanding 20-6 lead in the first quarter, Marquette Catholic turned the tables, outscoring the Lions 21-5 in the second quarter and enjoyed a 27-25 lead at the half.
“Finding ourselves behind much of the third quarter and playing a tight game in the fourth, our defense prevailed, as we limited them to five fourth quarter points, and pulled away with the win,” Horman said.
“Carter Hall was an offensive spark in the first half off the bench, and Gavin Wollum turned in another solid offensive game, leading the way for us. Kole Becker and Michael Gadberry also chipped in scoring in double figures,” said Horman.
Horman noted Becker had had some pivotal moments in the fourth quarter, including “some steals on the defensive end which led to offense for us.”
With that, the Lions improved to 13-2, and still first in the Tri-River East. Easton Valley is currently not far behind in second.