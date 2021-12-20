The Lisbon Lions varsity boys basketball team improved their overall record to 5-2 last week, placing them second in the Tri-Rivers East behind Easton Valley, undefeated at 7-0.
Wins over Marquette Catholic Tuesday and at Cal-Wheat on Friday gave them some breathing room over third place Cedar Valley Christian.
Fourth place in the conference is being held by Marquette.
Tuesday, Dec. 14The Lions started their week by winning 66-38 against their guests, Bellevue Marquette Catholic.
The difference in the game proved to be the second quarter. The first period ended with a 16-14 Lisbon lead, but the Lions piled 30 points on the visiting team in the second, with Marquette Catholic only summoning six points. The pivotal quarter sent the Lions to the locker room sitting on a 46-20 lead.
Lisbon outscored the visitors 14-7 in the third, putting the contest even further out of reach.
“The boys are working really hard every day in practice and working to improve each time we compete, so it was really nice to see their efforts come full circle in a home game with a lot of Lisbon fans,” said Lions head coach Brandon Horman.
“For the second game in a row we had 20-plus assists, which shows their unselfishness and willingness to make those around them better. Each game we have different statistical leaders, and they are willing to do whatever it takes,” Horman said.
The team has also improved defensively, said the coach, “starting with Kole Becker in the top of our zone, and Kaeden Harrer and Tyler Scott being quick to cover space while sprinting all over the floor and making the extra effort.
“When we have great energy on that end, it translates to the rest of our game and we feed off of it,” said Horman.
Friday, Dec. 17 The Lions traveled to take on the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors Friday, defeating the home team 66-50.
It was the second time Lisbon scored 66 points in a game that week.
The Lions led by a slight 18-15 margin at the end of the first quarter, but went on a 15-5 run to wrap up the second period, taking a 36-24 lead into halftime.
That scoring explosion, said Horman, “allowed us to lead comfortably for the duration of the game.”
Despite a concerted effort by the Warriors to shut down senior Kole Becker, he came away with his best game of the season and a double-double, with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, and five blocks.
Sophomore Michael Gadberry was one of many on the team Coach Horman praised for his performance. Gadberry rose to the challenge with 17 points and six assists.
We are showing different ways to win games,” said Horman. Facing injuries and foul trouble, Horman indicated, “we had different guys step up and make plays for us.”
The coach noted that 14 steals for the Lions and 24 turnovers by the Warriors were also key.
“It’s been a fun start to the season, as we are just starting to see as a team what our potential can be, and we’re excited to keep working until we get there and beyond,” said Horman.
The two squads are now locked at 13-13 in their history of playing each other, dating back to Dec. 2006.