The Lisbon Lions varsity basketball team is working out the kinks.
Brandon Horman, entering his second year as head coach of the program, is tasked with following up the team’s first winning season since 2017-18, as the team came out ahead 11-9 last year. Horman previously spent six years as head coach at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Now, the returning coach is ready to build on what he started, something he says will call for the team to “work hard and get better every single day.”
Horman was quick to acknowledge his supporting cast.
This season’s Lions feature 12 players, half of which are seniors. Five more players are juniors, and one sophomore is in the mix.
In addition to the team’s experience, five players — Tyson Scott, Kaeden Harrer, Tyler Scott, Kole Becker, and Gavin Wollum — are returning letterwinners.
“We have a lot of returning players, and some promising newcomers to add to the varsity rotation,” said Horman.
“It will be important for us to use each day as an opportunity to come together so that we can be playing our best basketball come February.”
Horman said Kole Becker, a forward and returning unanimous First Team All-Conference pick who averaged 17.6 points per game, “can score from all three levels” and predicted he could become “a premier defender in Class 1A.”
Tyson Scott, a Second Team All-Conference center last year who averaged 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest, was another key player, Horman indicated. Scott “uses his aggressiveness to keep the possession alive, and get second chance opportunities.”
“It will be key for us to establish some other scoring options early, and shoot a better percentage from the three-point line and free-throw line,” said Horman.
“We had a great summer/fall of guys getting in the gym regularly and working to develop their shots. Senior Kaeden Harrer and Sophomore Michael Gadberry have spent a lot of time in the offseason getting extra shots up, so we hope to see that translate to gametime,” he said.
The second-year Lions coach said he was looking to Carter Hall to give the team “a boost defensively” as well as behind the three-point arc.
Horman said seniors Tyler Scott and Gavin Wollum are a couple of players “who we will look to take their games to the next level as we look to get them attacking to the basket on the offensive end.”
As his team continues to gel in a new season, the coach wants to be sure they’re ready for the bumpy road ahead.
“North Linn will continue to be the standard for basketball in Eastern Iowa, as well as Springville and Easton Valley,” he said.
“The Tri-Rivers conference will be tough once again, and we will have to be ready each night we step on the court,” said Horman.