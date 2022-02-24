The Lisbon Lions varsity boys basketball squad’s season came to an end last week in the second round of playoffs, in a double overtime loss to the Springville Orioles on the road.
The Lions first picked up a win Monday when hosting the Midland Eagles.
Monday, Feb. 14Lisbon hosted a Valentine’s Day rumble with the Midland Eagles in the first round of postseason play, eliminating their guests 64-32.
“We got off to a great start shooting the ball in the first half, making eight first half threes,” said Lions head coach Brandon Horman.
“Defensively, we really dug in during the second part of the third quarter and first part of the fourth, as we held Midland scoreless for about seven minutes.
Senior Lion Tyson Scott was “a force,” his coach said, as he scored 16 points and pulled in 15 rebounds and three steals.
Joining Scott in double figures was Michael Gadberry, as he connected on four of seven three-point attempts on the night.
“We took good care of the ball, committing only seven turnovers while making 15/20 free throws as a team,” Horman said.
“I liked our energy for a first round tournament game, and the first tournament game Lisbon has won in a couple of years.”
Thursday, Feb. 17 It all came to an end Thursday, as the Lions made a trek to take on the 18-4 Springville Orioles in second round district action.
The Lions lost in double overtime 62-60 as the Orioles advanced to the next level.
Kole Becker kicked off the action with a one-handed baby hook with 7:48 to play in the first quarter, giving the Lions a 2-0 lead.
Becker scored again moments later, hitting a three-pointer from the corner to give the team a 5-0 advantage with 7:11 remaining in the period.
The first quarter ended with the Lions up 16-12.
Senior Kaeden Harrer sunk one of his five three-point baskets for the night at the end of the second quarter, giving Lisbon a 32-26 lead at halftime.
“Kaeden Harrer really provided a boost to us with his perimeter shooting,” said Coach Horman.
Harrer hit another key three-point bucket with 2:20 seconds to play in regulation to give the Lions a 56-53 edge, but Orioles senior Luke Menster, averaging over 17 points per game, responded with a three of his own, tying the score at 56 with 2:09 to go.
Tight defense from both teams kept the score locked there through the end of the fourth quarter.
The game was a draw at 58-58 at the close of the first overtime period, forcing the two teams to go yet four more minutes to try to decide a victor.
Another baby hook from Becker was the first score of the second overtime, putting the Lions up 60-58. The Lions would not score again.
“I am so proud of the boys as they competed last Thursday night,” said Horman.
“Across the board the guys played with tremendous pride, and fought for 40 minutes, only to come up a little short.
“Whenever we would take the lead or extend the lead, Springville found a way to respond and hit some really big shots down the stretch. I give their guys a lot of credit, as we gave them everything they could handle,” Horman said.
“It was a tough night, as these boys have worked extremely hard the last couple of years, and I knew this was a game that we could win coming in even after a 15 point loss earlier in the season. At the end of the night, we played a game that showed that we were also deserving to win this game, but in competitive sports, these moments happen, and it’s unfortunate that we came out on this side of the outcome,” the coach said.
“I feel for the boys, especially our seniors as their careers come to a close, but they have so much to be proud of, and so much more to take from their careers than the outcome of just one game,” said Horman.
“I’m so proud to be this team’s coach.”