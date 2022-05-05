The Lisbon Lions boys’ and girls’ track teams had a huge week.
It began with “another cold, windy meet” and ended with 16 of their athletes competing at the annual Drake Relays — with senior Kole Becker becoming the first person in school history to score a championship in the event.
Tuesday, April 26“It was another cold, windy meet and both teams competed awesome,” said Casey Baxa, coach of both teams.
The boys came in first place, while the girls tied for second.
Kole Becker finished first place in the long jump with a new meet record jump.
The girls 4x800 relay team of Gabi Moehlman, Maeve Krogmann, Addie Clark, and Lourdes Mason finished second, and set the new school record and ran the fastest time so far this season in Class 1A.
“The girls this week have ran the fastest time in the 4x800 relay in class 1A, and they’ve also ran the 2nd fastest time in 1A in the 4x100 relay,” Baxa enthused.
Becker Lisbon’s first school champ at Drake Relays The Lions brought 16 athletes to the Drake Relays, the most in the school’s history.
The team didn’t stop making history there.
Kole Becker finished the 400 hurdles with a school record time of 53.49, winning the Drake Relays in that event. In doing so, Becker became the first-ever Lisbon athlete to get first in an event.
“I thought it was really rewarding to finally get a flag and two second place medals the previous days,” Becker said. “And after I won at Drake, someone told me I was the first ever in Lisbon which I did not know. That was a pleasant surprise that I’m glad I could accomplish for Lisbon.”
Becker finished runner-up in the long jump with a jump of 23’03.25”. He also finished runner-up in the 110 High Hurdles with a time of 14.60. Becker was 11th in the 400 meter dash, in a time of 50.55.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of Cohen Kamaus, Ben Morningstar, Henry Streuber, and Luke Czarnecki finished 16th. The team’s alternate was Gage Holub. Czarnecki also participated in the High Jump.
The girls 4x100 relay team of Addy Happel, Ava Czarnecki, Mia Petersen, and Peyton Robinson finished 40th out of 96 teams. That team’s alternate was Brynn Epperly. This was a personal record for the event, and were only .01 seconds away from the school record, 51.36. The quartet finished in 51.37.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Will Bennett, Kaeden Harrer, Jamien Moore, and Baylor Speidel finished 69th out of 96 teams. The alternate for the team was Tiernan Boots.