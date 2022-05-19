The Lisbon boys and girls varsity golf teams squeezed in three meets last week as the season begins to draw to a close. The girls won a division meet Monday, May 9, while the boys took first at sectionals two days later. Thursday, the girls squad placed fifth at the Dubuque Senior Invitational.
Monday, May 9First up was the girls team traveling to Calamus to participate in the Tri-Rivers Conference East Division meet at Wapsi Oaks Country Club.
The Lions placed first with a team score of 391. Easton Valley was a distant second with 436.
“The girls got it done Monday,” said head coach Andy Kahl.
Four girls were placed on the All-Conference Team which includes Kaylie Kelchen, Brooke Ellyson, Karlee Luneckas and Eryn Jackson.
Medalists for the event were Kaylie Kelchen, who shot the low score of the day with an 88, Brooke Ellyson, who carded a 96, and Karlee Luneckas, who turned in a 99.
Wednesday, May 11 The boys team likewise took first place, two nights later, in Bellevue, in 1A boys sectional action.
Alex Bock and Brayden Boots each carded a 90 on the 18-hole course, the low score for the Lions on the day.
Lisbon took the top spot with a team score of 370, with Easton Valley next at 382. Seven teams competed in all.
Thursday, May 12The girls team was back at it the following evening, traveling to Bunker Hill to play in the Dubuque Senior Invitational.
The Lions took fifth place out of six teams, with a score of 378. Western Dubuque took the top spot with a 343.
Karlee Luneckas took second in individual scores by shooting an 85, while teammate Kaylie Kelchen was not far behind in fourth with an 89.