The Lisbon Lions varsity boys basketball squad improved their record to 3-2 last week after winning a game on the road, losing a tight contest at home, and picking up a win Saturday at Maquoketa Valley.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
The first challenge for the Lions was a road game at Starmont, where they defeated the Stars 74-31.
“I thought the boys really stayed focused in a game in which it would have been easy to develop some bad habits,” said head coach Brandon Horman.
“They stayed disciplined defensively, only allowing 12 points through the first 3 quarters. Offensively we were able to get a lot of guys involved and really pushed the ball in transition in a game in which 10 different guys scored, including four in double figures,” Horman said.
Friday, Dec. 10
The Lions came up just short in a home game Friday, as they hosted the Alburnett Pirates and lost 57-50.
“I was really proud of how the boys responded during the third quarter, outscoring Alburnett by nine to tie the game,” said Horman.
“They executed the game plan and were able to make a few adjustments as we looked to establish our offense inside, which allowed some of our shooters to get open on the perimeter and knock down some shots. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to hold off a final charge by Alburnett and some early foul trouble in the second half was tough to overcome,” Horman said.
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Lions bounced back the following night in a road game with Maquoketa Valley, picking up a commanding 59-37 victory.
“I am so proud of the boys, as they have been working extremely hard in practice, have the desire to work hard, and their efforts were rewarded with a fun night,” said Horman.
“The boys were ready to shoot, and willing to make the extra pass all night long. Maquoketa Valley always has a tough defensive-minded team who really makes others work hard on the offensive end,” the coach said.
Both teams sported 3-2 records following the game. The Lions can be caught in action Friday night at Calamus-Wheatland at 7 p.m.