Lisbon boys golfers pick up another win By Trent Bowman Apr 28, 2022 The Lisbon varsity boys golf team took on Prince of Peace Irish and Marquette Catholic Tuesday, April 19, at Bellevue Country Club. Lisbon's Cam Townsend hits the ball at Kernoustie on Monday, April 11. Lisbon won with the low score of 194, with Marquette next with 207.Lions sophomore Aiden Jensen medaled, shooting a score of 48. Cameron Templeton of Marquette was the other medalist of the day, turning in a 45."I was pleased with the boys' effort tonight," said head coach Andy Kahl."None of the boys had played the course, so there were some tentative putts and swings. We had five boys score under 50, which is a good sign. Aiden really grinded out a solid round," Kahl said.