The Lisbon boys golf squad ended their season first in their conference, while a second place finish in regionals propelled the girls team to a state competition berth.
Monday, May 16The girls team hosted West Delaware and Marion at Kernoustie for the Lisbon Invitational, emerging the victors with the lowest score of the three.
“The girls played really well, shooting a season best 18-hole score of 363,” said coach Andy Kahl.
West Delaware placed second with 374.
Kaylie Kelchen and Karlee Luneckas were medalists at the event, with scores of 81 and 87, respectively.
Tuesday, May 17 The boys squad traveled to Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls Tuesday for 1A District action, placing eighth out of 10 teams with a 359 team score.
East Buchanan nabbed the top spot with a 320.
Indy Harbaugh and Alex Bock carded the two lowest scores for the Lions with an 81 and 85, respectively.
The boys end their season ranked first in the Tri-Rivers East standings.
Wednesday, May 18 The girls took second place the following night in a Regional meet at Edmundson Golf Course in Oskaloosa.
The top two teams and top six individuals advance to State. Placing second qualified the Lions for the 3A State golf tournament Thursday, May 26, (today) and Friday, May 27, at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.
Karlee Luneckas and Eryn Jackson each shot a 96 on the 18-hole course.