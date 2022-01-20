The Lisbon Lions boys’ basketball team improved their overall record to 10-2 Monday, Jan. 10, with a 68-37 win over home team the North Cedar Knights.
The Knights enjoyed a slight edge after the first quarter at 13-12, but the Lions turned the game on its head with a 25-5 second quarter performance. To put the game away, Lisbon outscored North Cedar 14-5 in the fourth.
“It was good to get back on the court, and to see the guys come out and compete,” said Lions head coach Brandon Horman.
“After hitting a few quick threes, both teams traded buckets for the first quarter trailing by one going into the start of the second,” he said.
Horman explained his team’s success in the second quarter by observing, “our defense tightened up.”
Senior Lion Gavin Wollum pulled off a double-double in the win, turning in what Horman described as “the best offensive performance of his career.” Wollum scored 17 points and pulled down 10 boards.
“His energy was great on both ends of the court,” said Horman.
Kole Becker, another Lion senior, contributed 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Lisbon finished 7-for-7 from the free throw line, largely off the strength of a 6-for-6 performance behind the line from Tyson Scott.
Horman called the effort “one of our better shooting performances from the perimeter.”