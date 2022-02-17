Lisbon’s postseason started off Monday, Feb. 14, as they face off against Midland at Lisbon. Results of that contest were not known by press deadline. The winner plays at Easton Valley tonight (Thursday, Feb. 17). The winner of that contest advances to Maquoketa High School Tuesday, Feb. 22. The final match between the top teams in Class 1 A District 7 and District 8 is played Sturday, Feb. 26, at Clear Creek Amana.
The Lisbon boys varsity basketball team traveled to play at Midland Monday, Feb. 7, and brought home a 70-42 win, which was enough for the Lions to share the Tri-Rivers East conference title with Easton Valley. Both teams finished 11-1 in the conference.
“This was a goal that the boys had set forth at the beginning of the season, and we accomplished just that,” said Lions head coach Brandon Horman. “I am proud of their hard work and execution to get to this point.”
The Lions leapt to a 36-20 lead at the half, and continued the trend to earn a 54-31 lead at the end of three quarters.
The Eagles held the Lions down to 16 points in the final period, while scoring 11 themselves.
The visiting Lions made a season-high 12 three-point buckets, and only conceded two offensive rebounds to Midland.
“Kole Becker and Michael Gadberry shot the ball well from three, and Tyson Scott gave us a boost inside once again as he spent most of his night at the free-throw line going 8-9,” said Horman.
Additionally, said the coach, “Carter Hall came in off the bench and gave us a boost in the first half, with a couple of steals and good movement offensively.”
Becker led his team on offense with 18 points, while Tyson Scott and Gadberry were each good for 16 points more. Becker, Scott, and Gadberry each had seven rebounds, as well.
The Lions improved their overall record to 16-5 with the victory.
“Now we turn our attention to preparing for the postseason, as we hope to make a deep run,” said Horman.“We are a part of a very deep district of teams and will have to play well, but I am happy with our progressions throughout the season, and am excited for the boys to begin their new season.”