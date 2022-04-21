The Lisbon varsity boys and girls track and field squads squeezed in two meets last week, with their first home meet Tuesday and then Saturday on the road.

Lisbon boys track 1 Jamien Moore
Jamien Moore prepares to release a discus at home Tuesday, April 12.

Tuesday, April 12The first home meet of the season (the second one planned for two nights later was canceled due to excessive wind) found the boys finishing in first place, with the girls in second.

“It was a great meet for both squads,” said head coach Casey Baxa.

Lisbon boys track 2 Luke Czarnecki
Luke Czarnecki clears a jump in the high jump event at Lisbon’s home meet Tuesday, April 12.

Junior Lion Luke Czarnecki placed first in the high jump with a new school record leap of 6’7”.

Lisbon boys track 3
Lisbon’s Carter Hall and Mount Vernon’s Jensen Meeker race at Lisbon’s Tuesday, April 12 home meet.

Kole Becker, a senior, won the 110 high hurdles with a new school record, while also setting the new 1A state record with a time of 14.26.

Lisbon girls' track 1
Saturday, April 16The two teams next headed to the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival at Iowa City West, where the boys placed sixth and the girls tied for fourth place.

Lisbon girls track 2 Morgan Kelley
Lisbon’s Morgan Kelley clears a shuttle at Lisbon’s home meet.

Fifty-six teams from around the state were represented at the festival.

Lisbon girls track 3
“It was a cool breezy day with excellent competition for both teams,” said Baxa.

