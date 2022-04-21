Lisbon boys' track first, girls' second at home opener By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 21, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon varsity boys and girls track and field squads squeezed in two meets last week, with their first home meet Tuesday and then Saturday on the road. Buy Now Jamien Moore prepares to release a discus at home Tuesday, April 12. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Tuesday, April 12The first home meet of the season (the second one planned for two nights later was canceled due to excessive wind) found the boys finishing in first place, with the girls in second.“It was a great meet for both squads,” said head coach Casey Baxa. Buy Now Luke Czarnecki clears a jump in the high jump event at Lisbon’s home meet Tuesday, April 12. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Junior Lion Luke Czarnecki placed first in the high jump with a new school record leap of 6’7”. Buy Now Lisbon’s Carter Hall and Mount Vernon’s Jensen Meeker race at Lisbon’s Tuesday, April 12 home meet. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Kole Becker, a senior, won the 110 high hurdles with a new school record, while also setting the new 1A state record with a time of 14.26. Buy Now Trent Bowman | Staff photo Saturday, April 16The two teams next headed to the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival at Iowa City West, where the boys placed sixth and the girls tied for fourth place. Buy Now Lisbon’s Morgan Kelley clears a shuttle at Lisbon’s home meet. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Fifty-six teams from around the state were represented at the festival. Buy Now Trent Bowman | Staff photo “It was a cool breezy day with excellent competition for both teams,” said Baxa. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMaxine 'Kitty' Henrietta SiebelsRISE offers Anamosa another optionBridge worsensNew competition gym proposed: School board approves continued work on initial plansMount Vernon student places second in national photography contestMidland wrestling: Miller to walk on at Iowa StateAnamosa girls track and field: Finally playing outsideRabineau sentenced to 52 yearsMount Vernon joins Resilient Iowa CommunitiesSupport education savings accounts Images Videos