The Lisbon boys and girls track team hosted the Tri-Rivers Conference Meet Thursday, May 5. The boys team finished first, while the girls placed second behind North Linn. Both teams are coached by Casey Baxa.
“It’s awesome to be able to host these meets and let Lisbon see what we’ve been doing for years in our track program,” said Baxa.
Baxa has been with the team 11 years, and has guided both teams to multiple state appearances.
At the conference meet, the Lions boys’ had a number of first place finishes. Kole Becker placed first in the 400 meter dash in 50.65, in the 110 Meter hurdles in a time of 14.71, in the 400 meter hurdles in 54.69, long jump in a distance of 21’7.75”. Baylor Speidel had a first place finish in 100 meters with a time of 11.27. Luke Czarnecki had a first place finish in high jump with a leap of 6 feet. The 4 x 100 meter relay squad of Will Bennett, Kaden Harrer, Jamien Moore and Speidel had a time of 43.87, the 4 x 200 meter relay squad of Bennett, Harrer, Moore and Speidel with a time of 1:31.73 and the 440 meter shuttle hurdle relay squad of Cohen Kamaus, Henry Strueber, Ben Morningstar and Luke Czarnecki.
On the girls side, Addy Happel had a first place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.48. Lourdes Mason had a first place finish in the 3000 meter run with a time of 10:52.64. The 4x100 meter relay squad of Happel, Ava Czarnecki, Mia Petersen and Peyton Robinson with a time of 51.83. The 4x200 meter relay squad of Happel, Petersen, Addie Clark and Robinson with a time of 1:50.05.