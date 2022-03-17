Lisbon boys track take second in indoor state meet By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Mar 17, 2022 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon boys varsity track team opened their season with the IATC 1A indoor state meet at Iowa State University in Ames Friday, March 11, placing second as a team.Lions head coach Casey Baxa called the effort “great”, and said, “The boys represented well.”Senior Kole Becker set state records in both the long jump and 60 meter hurdles. Buy Now Cade Siebrecht, Carter Hall, Quincy Happel and Henry Streuber were fourth in the 4x800 relay at the indoor meet. --Contributed photo At the meet, the distance medley relay team of Kaeden Harrer, Tiernan Boots, Jamien Moore, and Junior Krob finished third with a time of 3:51.97.The 4x800 relay team of Carter Hall, Henry Streuber, Quincy Happel, and Cade Siebrecht finished fourth at 9:00.62.Will Bennett and Baylor Speidel finished ninth and 11th in the 60M dash with times of 7:38 and 7:40, respectively.Kole Becker finished as state champion in the long jump (22’4”) and 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.29.Carter Hall finished eighth in the 800 meter run at 2:12.36.The 60M shuttle relay team of Luke Czarnecki, Henry Streuber, Ben Morningstar, and Kole Becker placed third with a time of 36.40.The 4x100 relay team of Will Bennett, Kaeden Harrer, Tiernan Boots, and Baylor Speidel finished second with a time of 45.37.The 4x400 relay team of Luke Czarnecki, Jamien Moore, Junior Krob, and Kole Becker finish fourth at 3:38.95.Junior Krob and Quincy Happel finished 11th and 14th in the 1600 meter run with times of 5:01.29 and 5:05.89.Gage Holub finished 11th in the high jump at 5’4”. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesElectric snowmobile creates buzzRush finds perfect fit in Anamosa librarySpringville girls basketball - IGCA All-State teams: Wilson consensus All-StaterBonjour discusses calendar feedbackMount Vernon Schools receive STEM BEST H.D. Program awardThree finalists named for Anamosa superintendent searchAnamosa boys track and field: Gaining much-needed experienceJames SoupeneAnamosa/Springville boys basketball - IPSWA All-State teams: Three of the all-time bestCity approves Water’s Edge as pool consultant Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.