Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Evening rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 27F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Lisbon boys win on road, lose at home in hoop action
The Lisbon boys picked up a win on the road Tuesday, Nov. 30, but dropped a decision at home Friday, Dec. 3. The Lions won against East Buchanan 37-31, but fell to Springville 63-48.
Tuesday, Nov. 30“We found a way to win a tough, kind of sluggish game on the road, which is always big for a team to be able to do,” remarked head coach Brandon Horman. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well, we didn’t take care of the ball necessarily well, but to overcome those circumstances, and still get a win on the road, that’s a sign of a good basketball team,” he said.
The game went into halftime with Lisbon up 21-18, and remained close throughout. The Buccaneers ended both the second and third quarters having outscored the visiting Lions.
Friday, Dec. 3 The Lions came up short when hosting the Springville Orioles, with the visiting team taking home a 63-48 victory.
Springville’s explosive third quarter fueled their win. While the first, second and fourth quarters ended with a difference of one or two points, the Orioles outperformed the home team 30-17 on the strength of a 14-3 run.
Coach Horman acknowledged the setback of the third quarter, but said “I was pleased with what we saw” as far as an overall improvement of his team.
The Lions can next be witnessed Friday, Dec. 10, as they host Alburnett.
“They have a lot of good athletes that really play hard,” Horman said of the visitors.
The next night, Lisbon will travel to Maquoketa Valley for a rematch of a nail-biter from the previous season.
“Last year we were able to find a way to win on a buzzer-beater. There’s always a tough defensive group. It’ll be another challenge up there,” said Horman.