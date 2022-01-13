The Lisbon Lions boys basketball squad continued their hot streak in their first week back from break, striking down challenges at both home and abroad to improve to 9-2.
“It was a great week for Lisbon basketball,” said Lions head coach Brandon Horman.
“The boys have been working hard every day, paying attention to detail, and working to improve. I am so proud of the boys for working together and fighting to the end of the game.
“This is a direct reflection of their commitment to our team. They are each other’s biggest fans, and work hard for one another so each person can find success in their roles,” Horman said.
Tuesday, Jan. 4The great week began with a 61-34 romp at Prince of Peace.
The Lions put the pressure on the Irish from the beginning, taking a 17-5 posture at the end of the first quarter, and a 26-15 lead at halftime.
The second half was no better for the Irish, with the Lions combining for 35 points to Prince of Peace’s 19.
Carter Hall, a senior, and Michael Gadberry, a sophomore, were among the leaders for the Lions, each providing 13 points.
Tyson Scott, a Lisbon senior, pumped in another 10 for the team.
Friday, Jan. 7 The Lions hosted the Easton Valley River Hawks Friday. Both teams entered the night having won five straight games.
The two teams felt each other out in the first quarter, with the period ending at only 5-4, Lisbon.
The Lions gradually turned up the heat, going into the half with a 16-10 lead.
“Defensively, our boys put together one of the best halves of basketball in the first half that I’ve ever seen,” said Coach Horman.
“Holding Easton Valley to 10 points, and finishing out each possession showed their toughness.”
The Lions ended the third quarter with a 31-19 lead before the River Hawks shocked the team in the fourth, outscoring them 23-11 and tying the game at 42 points at the end of regulation.
Ultimately, Lisbon overpowered the visiting team in the fifth period, outscoring them 11-8 to pull off a 53-50 win.
Horman said in the last 1:30, with his team needing stops, they “dug deep and found a way.”
“Also want to give a shout-out to our guys in practice who don’t necessarily get all of the reps, and the court time in games for working extremely hard each day helping our team to improve and pushing us to get better.
“Their hard work helps prepare us for moments like Friday night, and they deserve credit for what they do each day, and are a huge part of our success so far this season,” said Horman.
The loss dropped Easton Valley to 8-1, while the Lions improved to 9-2.