The budget for the City of Lisbon is not seeing any significant increases in the coming fiscal year.
Lisbon is looking to have revenues in the $4 to $5 million range for the coming fiscal year. The expenditures for the City of Lisbon are expected to be in the $7 million range.
Lisbon City administrator Brandon Siggins noted that while the expenditures in the budget may be higher than revenues, that was because a number of projects that were carried over for the City from last year’s budget and the proposed bonds for upcoming projects.
“Our budgets in terms of expenditures and revenues are also going to see differences from last year, and that was due to the number of derecho repairs and projects completed to repair from that storm,” Siggins said.
The city recouped a good deal of revenues for the expenditures related to repairs or clean-up from the derecho back to the general fund budget.
Expected valuation for the city will remain roughly the same this coming fiscal year, and the tax levy rate is still being figured when debt services levies are added to it, but Siggins does not expect it to be too much higher than the city’s current levy rate.
Large scale projects for the city this year include the Business 30 resurfacing project, the new well to be installed for the west portion of the city near the new Nature Park, the water main project crossing Washington Street North, and the first phase of the sports complex.
Some of those projects, Siggins said, were not let for bid due to the cost being higher than expected due to the pandemic.
“Many of these projects are not immediate needs for the city, so we held off on letting those projects to see if we could get more favorable bids for the project,” Siggins said.
Below are some of the significant changes or requests from different departments from the budget hearings held during the last two council meetings.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community DevelopmentThe group requested no change to their budget for the coming year, remaining at $11,000 for economic development programs that are administered by CDG for the City of Lisbon.
Lisbon Library The library’s repair budget is dropping from $31,500 this year to $20,000. The $20,000 is earmarked for the preservation plan items identified by the Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission needed for repairs to the building. No other significant changes were made to the library budget.
Southeast Linn Community CenterNo changes are expected from the Center’s annual request to the council. SELCC director Nicole McAlexander noted that the center relies on the funding from the city to help with costs. Over the past year, the costs of food have increased for the food pantry, but the contributions from the community of Mount Vernon and Lisbon have helped them through most of the pandemic. Lisbon City Council member Sara Nost asked if items needed at the center could be shared on social media so members of the public would know what things are needed for upcoming donation drives.
Lisbon History Center The center was asking for increased funding to help offset increased gas and electric rates. The center is also earmarking $25,000 for repairs and items to be fixed identified by the Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission’s list of needed repairs to the building.
Lisbon cemeteryThe City has allocated roughly $17,000 from the local option sales tax fund to investigate geographic information systems (GIS) for the Lisbon cemetery plots to be more accessible online. That mapping and cost will help people be able to locate plots in the cemetery. The cemetery also saw a slight increase in maintenance costs attributed to mowing at the cemetery.
Parks and recreationNo significant changes to the budget for parks and recreation’s many programs. The sports complex phase 1 is still being developed by YTT and slated to go for bids in late February.
Lisbon Historic Preservation CommissionA slight increase to the budget this year is being requested for the additional cost of signage denoting Lisbon’s new historic district in the downtown.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police DepartmentPolice chief Doug Shannon notes the rate for contracted services for the department is slated to remain at $340,000 again for the next year. Officers received pay increases to help the department retain employees.
Lisbon fire departmentThe $50,000 grant for bunker gear is still reflected in this coming fiscal year, and that gear has been ordered. An increase for the capital fund for the fire department was made to help fund the purchase of the next fire truck for the department, going from $10,000 to $25,000.
Emergency Management Administration The city is retaining $32,000 for the purchase of an additional siren, but the location for the outdoor warning siren is dependent on city areas that see the most growth in the future. Siggins notes that the area near Seeds of Faith is where this outdoor warning siren would most likely be installed, based on current growth.
Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance ServiceThere was a slight modification for salary for the ambulance service director this year, but the budget amount will end up being less for the City of Lisbon, as the city is able to levy additional funds from the state for the position. The City of Lisbon also gets reimbursed from the Ambulance Service for the majority of the salary, with the city responsible for payments to IPERS and health insurance for the director’s position.
WaterThe big question mark for the water budget is if the proposed water main project across Washington Street and Third Avenue will be completed in this fiscal year or not. Additionally, the city currently has $160,000 from the American Relief Fund earmarked for water projects at the new park that would tie into that project, and there is still work on the new well to be installed near nature park to serve the west portion of the community.
SewerThis fund has been identified as one that may need to see rates increase this year, a portion of that due to increased expenditures for the service. Those rates would be acted on later by the council in the budget process, as they’re still being determined.
Discussion during council hearing noted that the City of Lisbon is having to pay for treatment of fats and greases contributing to clouding at the wastewater treatment plant with additional chemicals to break that down, adding to that budget. Lisbon public works director Travis Bagby noted the issue was coming from residential customers dumping those items down the drain. Lisbon city council member Mike Williams encouraged communicating with citizens about the issue so citizens can be more proactive and help cut down on that budget line item.
Roads The road budget is sitting on a surplus, due to the Business 30 funds from the Iowa Department of Transportation that have yet to be allocated due to the costs for the projects coming in significantly over budget during bid processes.
Lisbon city engineer David Schechinger is still looking for a project in the surrounding area that may see bids from contractors that could get more competitive bids for that resurfacing.
Council discussed the stretch of Washington Street from Main Street to Business 30, and if there are plans to resurface the roadway. Siggins said that would be looked at when the water main project was completed.
Council member Williams noted that the increased heavier truck traffic from the detour off Hwy. 1 through Lisbon is damaging that roadway, and more work may be needed for the repairs in coming years. Washington Street is a farm-to-market road, as designated by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Solid wasteRates for garbage services are expected to see a slight increase this year. The fund currently has $207,200 in revenues, with expenditures at $225,000. Siggins said that the rate increase would be between $0.30 to $0.70 for citizens, with a $0.50 rate increase being able to generate $15,000 a year.
“We’re still finalizing the numbers on exactly what that rate increase will be,” Siggins said. “I hope to have that back in front of council this March.”
The city knew when they moved to an automated service contract there might be a need for slight rate increases in the first five years to make sure the program wasn’t running at a deficit. The rate increase will be further discussed at March city council meetings.
Debt servicesThe city will be paying off a few general obligation bonds this year, including the last year for payment for a new fire truck and the last payment for the Lisbon Splash Pad.
TIF This will be the last year for the Brothers Market rebate on the TIF district. The Budget Blinds amount will also see a slight decrease this year.
LOSTThe city is on pace to be receiving $330,000 in revenues from this fund this year, up from the original estimate of $250,000. The fund will be bolstered by the 10-year passage of the LOST by Cedar Rapids and larger metros, keeping the county and municipalities sunsetting of this tax on the same calendar now. Streetlights and insurance are paid from this fund. The contribution from the city for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is coming from this fund, and was increased to $1,000 for the first year, as enrollment is ahead of projections for the Friends of the Lisbon Library group. The payments for the land of the sports complex also are made from this fund.