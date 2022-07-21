Parks and recreation board approved up to 7 membersThe Lisbon Parks and Recreation Commission can now have between five to seven board members.
Council member John Bardsley recommended changing the wording of the ordinance to reflect five to seven board members, as opposed to seven board members, aiding in a quorum.
The council passed the ordinance, including the third and final reading, at the council meeting.
Summer help The council approved hiring a second summer employee for the City of Lisbon to tackle a few additional summer projects, including painting fire hydrants and works.
Council member Mike Williams stated he doesn’t think more than one summer worker was necessary, but public works director Travis Bagby outlined the amount of watering plants and other elements required during the summer which keep that employee busy.
Derecho clean-upLisbon public works is still working on clean-up from the recent derecho.
Bagby noted the city lost a total of 15 trees, on top of multiple large branches.
One of the trees was in the cemetery that the city had designated for removal. When it fell, it did minimal damage to headstones. Bagby said they will not be in a hurry to remove that particular stump, as there are entities who want to make that into a piece of artwork.
Solar charging stationA solar charging system is now installed at the Lisbon Splash pad. The Lisbon Library had received a grant for the charging station, but it could not be installed near the library, due to sidewalk clearances, so the splash pad was chosen as an area a charging station could get use. The station will allow for charging of devices including cell phones.