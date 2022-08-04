Streets, downtown parking may not be painted by Sauerkraut DaysThe parking lines in downtown Lisbon may not be painted by Sauerkraut Days.
Lisbon public works director Travis Bagby said that supply chain disruptions have delayed the delivery of the paint.
“I was notified we should get paint by Aug. 8, but that delivery has already been delayed once before,” Bagby said. “Even if we receive it on Aug. 8, there might not be enough time to get the usual painting we do ahead of Sauerkraut Days done in time.”
Bagby said he placed the order for paint more than a year ago, and was able to accomplish painting in downtown last year with reserve paint.
“We just didn’t have two years of paint in reserve,” Bagby said.
Bagby also said new sand has been poured in the pavers along Gillette Lane, and the city will work next on the Novak Estates pavers.
Pond high use area in nature park, issues concerning use Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police chief Doug Shannon is asking parents to please supervise their children when they are around the pond area at nature park to help cut down calls for service.
City staff, including parks and recreation and police, have received numerous calls about activity at the pond.
Council member Mike Williams noted it was nice to see how busy and used that pond is.
Public works director Travis Bagby said the pond is for people of all ages to be able to utilize it, including fishing.
“We stock that pond with fish for that reason,” Bagby said. “We know it’s a catch and release pond, but it’s better to see the pond being utilized than having a fence around it that bars people from interacting with it.”
Bagby said some of the concerns with activity at the park have been justified, but there are items, like skipping rocks, that are hard for staff to police. Signs have been ordered to outline what activities are prohibited at the pond.