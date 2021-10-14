Brian Lee Courtney Lisbon City Council
I moved to Lisbon in 1964, went to Lisbon School and was on the Lisbon Fire Department for 41 years. I worked at Roland Wilbert Vault for 39 years as well. I am the second youngest of nine children.
Give us your assessment of the district (city). What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
I think the city is spending money, but not doing anything with the properties they’ve bought. We need to fix what we have before spending anymore on new projects.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I think the city needs a change of thinking. We need more commercial and residential growth.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
Control spending to do what’s best for the city.
Stacey Hunter Lisbon City Council
My name is Stacey Hunter. My husband, Justin Hunter (most know him as Butch), and our children, Jackson (17) and Emersyn (13), choose Lisbon as our home a little over 10 years ago. Butch and I were living in Cedar Rapids and knew we wanted to get back to our small-town roots. We both grew up in Jones County, I on a dairy farm, prior to graduating with my bachelors from UNI. Since graduation, I have worked for a single firm out of Cedar Rapids where I have had the opportunity to develop my passion for helping people, both personally and professionally, working to support Higher Education Institutions and Non-Profits overcome changes in the economy and everyday challenges to achieve their goals. During our time here, I have discovered my love for helping our youth and community through coaching youth sports, volunteering where need exists, and membership on the Lisbon PRIDE Boosters. When not out and about among the community, you can usually find my family right here at home working on “projects”.
Give us your assessment of the district (city). What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
As a citizen of Lisbon, I am excited to see the rapid growth of new families moving into our community. As homes are listed for sale, most are sold within a few weeks, if not days. Development on the west side of town has exploded giving us ripe opportunity to explore what is next, partnering with local businesses, and drawing new businesses to benefit from this growth.
Seeing the growth of our great community also draws my attention to our overall infrastructure in support of this growth. With any community, no matter the size, there becomes a time when growth can put strain on our core infrastructure. Knowing this has been a continuing focus of the council for several months, and will continue to be moving forward, ensuring our core is stable and can withstand another 100 years must be our number one priority.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
Last year as I witnessed our community and world struggle with the pandemic, I felt the need to serve any way I could which led to my run for City Council representing the citizens of Lisbon. As I reflect on the past 24 months, I am drawn to a few topics related to recreation and events in our community, staffing transitions, our police department, and infrastructure. These topics have led to several discussions amongst residents and from those conversations an underlying theme of “why” is left behind. My goal, if elected, is to help answer the “why” through honesty and transparency, where applicable, and working towards a comprehensive plan for more active community involvement. As a council member my overall goal is to be accountable to all citizens of Lisbon and ensure accountability is had throughout our entire team.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
I am enthusiastic about the initial phases of our Nature Park and Sports Complex currently in the planning stages with city team members. This initiative will offer many opportunities to draw people into our community allowing them to visit our local shops and restaurants helping to grow our economy. If elected, I will focus on laying the best foundation (infrastructure) for the Nature Park and Sports Complex while ensuring budgets and timelines are met. In addition, continued focus on our streets, water mains, and sidewalks creating a clean, safe environment for our residents will be a must.
With two children of my own, public safety is a key topic for me. I will be looking at reinstating regular updates from our partnered police department. It is important as citizens we understand where there is potential public safety risks and partner appropriately with local law enforcement to ensure all risks are minimized and/or eliminated.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent?
If my professional career and the pandemic has taught me anything it is that unexpected items arise that need more immediate attention which can alter any budget month to month, or year to year. While I would love to see more money invested in streets, sewer, and sidewalks; major items arise that were unplanned and can divert funds each year, for instance what happened to us all last August. My goal, if elected, is to help review the 20-year plan and work to build a larger discretionary fund to help Lisbon flourish with initiatives that support local business growth, unforeseen items that arise, day-to-day needs, etc. It is important to plan for our future while being prepared for the unexpected to occur.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
With any partnership it is imperative to walk in with an open mind. While there are several items that the council shares openly and allows for public opinion, I also understand that there are many discussions and decisions that are handled behind the scenes. My promise, if elected, is to contribute with an open mind, objectively gather all the facts, and make the best decision I can for the citizens of Lisbon; and then offer my “why” based on all facets. While uncertainty has been the theme of the last 18+ months, if elected, my goal is to bring stability, accountability, and fairness to the position I hold.
I thank you for this opportunity and look forward to serving the residents of Lisbon.
Doug Kamberling Lisbon City CouncilI have lived in Lisbon for over 54 years. I graduated from Lisbon High School. I raised my four kids here and they all graduated from Lisbon as well. I currently have two grand children who live in Mechanicsville and I am partially retired. I work part time in fire protection and distribution. I have been married to my wife Stephanie for 26 years and we have both been on the council and I was formerly the mayor of Lisbon.
Give us your assessment of the district (city). What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
I am very excited and pleased with the combining of the police departments. Having 24 hour coverage is an amazing thing for a town our size. I am excited to see the sports complex be built. We have needed more space for a long time and being able to secure that land and build that for our children with be a huge asset for us. I’ve helped coach our youth for over 40 years and I’m excited to give them something like that to utilize. I believe we have some wonderfully historical properties and I would love to see them restored to their full potential.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I really just want to make sure that we keep moving in the same positive direction we have been. There has been a lot of work put into historic preservation and developing our town and I want to make sure that work continues and is supported by the council. We’ve had the downtown reinvestment program going for some time and I want to make sure that stays active and we continue to encourage owners to invest in their businesses and keep the downtown going strong. I will be excited to work with the city employees and keep the moral and attitude at city hall going in the same positive direction it is now.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
I would like to see the sports complex get moving along and I would like to see the McElmeel property being utilized more. I would like to make sure that just because there is a bypass around us now we don’t get lost in the shuffle and that we keep our town relevant and the businesses vibrant especially after the pandemic years.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent?
I would like to see more money being spent making Lisbon a destination so we can keep people coming to our town. At the end of the day, the budget has to be balanced and make sense so I would just like to make sure that whatever money is available is being spent in the best way to promote our town and give the best quality of life to our residents.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
I have been actively involved in all things Lisbon for so many years. This town means the world to me. I hope one day my grandchildren will be able to live here and go to school here and I want them to see the great town I know and love. I’ve coached your kids, I’ve ref’d their games, I’ve worked on many projects to make this town a better place for you to live and raise your family and I always want the best for everyone I meet. I’ve never had a personal agenda and I never will. I hope people will vote for me because I really do care about what happens to this town and what is in the best interest for all the residents.
Rick Scott Lisbon City Council
I attended Lincoln Community School in 1985 located in Stanwood, Iowa. My hobbies are hunting, fishing, and playing billiards. I work as a public works director for the city of Mechanicsville. My family includes my wife Brooke Sons Ryley , Tyson, Tyler. I moved to Lisbon in 1997 and served as City of Lisbon police officer from 1997-2001 and as chief of police from 2004-2020. Between my two titles I also served as a police officer in Mount Vernon, Iowa. I am on the Lisbon Fire Department as an EMT through the fire department. I am also a honorable discharged Veteran in the US Navy serving 8 years.
What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
I think the city is running well but are focuses are in different things. We need to focus on things like the newly purchased sports complex and emergency services. New projects within the city including: Streets and sidewalks. We also need to work on writing more grants.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I am running to make a change in Lisbon that has been long overdue. There are problems that need fixed and I plan on taking sharp actions to them I do not plan to champion one problem as I will focus on many things throughout the term.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
To make sure there is transparency within the city and rules and regulations are followed along with ordinances . I think currently we are spending a lot of money that needs to be looked at and investigated. I would like to see improvement on the city streets/sidewalks making it safe. Infrastructure in the city like water and sewer needs to be improved for the incoming population.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent?
I would like more money spent on emergency services including: fire and ambulance. Everything needs to be done in house instead of hiring it out.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
I will work hard for the people, and will be honest along with represent the people of the City of Lisbon
Nathan Smith Lisbon City Council
I am originally from Davenport, went to Davenport West and the University of Iowa, and have been employed at U.S. Nameplate Company for over 30 years. My current role is senior director of engineering, and my many years and other roles have made me a valuable resource in process development and problem solving. My wife of 31 years and I have two daughters that graduated from Lisbon and their respective colleges, and are both seeking post-graduate programs in their professions.
Give us your assessment of the district (city). What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
I think the City is poised for a bright future. As a two-term incumbent councilperson, and prior member our Parks & Rec and Tree Boards, I have been involved in facilitating changes that have moved our City forward since 2008. We have seen great improvement in the City’s communication and cooperation with the school, and in supporting the growth and development of the school’s sports facilities at City Park. It is important for communities and schools as small as Lisbon’s to maintain that support and continue to work together for the betterment of our children, and in expanding the opportunities that we can offer them. I applaud the investment that the community made in our school by passing the bond for the school improvements that have taken place over the last few years. The City has also invested in the community’s future by working on projects that improve our utilities infrastructure, as well as the acquisition and creation of a development plan for additional green space & parks. I would like to continue the work toward completing that sports complex and nature park vision, which will lead to further development and growth within our community.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I thought about this question the other day while walking my daughter’s 11-month-old Beagle. My daughter is on a 3-week rotation out-of-town in her post-grad program, and needed us to take her rambunctious “new-born.” There is some joy, some pain, and a 24 hour commitment to care of this little one, but I gladly do it out of Love. I think that is the same answer for why I serve as a councilperson in Lisbon. I love our community, the wonderful hard-working people I have met, and want to continue to see Lisbon flourish.
As time goes on, cities face new challenges. The By-Pass project has had and will continue to have a profound impact on our city, and Lisbon needs to keep moving forward on steps to make our community attractive to new development both in housing and business opportunities. I want to be involved in development of the area near the Lisbon exit from Highway 30, the continued development of the sports complex and nature park, and hopefully the development of new neighborhoods to the west and north of those new parks.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
Look into annexation, or at least support development toward the Lisbon Exit on Highway 30. Make sure we increase awareness of all the great things Lisbon has to offer, and the great quality of life that comes with building a family in our community.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent?
Although it was an emotionally taxing process, I am happy with the changes made to the city’s police situation by transitioning to a shared Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police force. The former department was unable to give Lisbon 24-7 police coverage, largely due to inability to find staff. When the Mount Vernon Police force approached the Lisbon Council, they already had a larger staff, and with the addition of our remaining staff, could provide both communities with around-the-clock coverage at a lower cost. Those savings can be re-purposed into other programs to improve public safety such as ambulance and fire. I think we have the best fire department in the area, which includes a lot of new faces, and our support of them is most important, as they are committed to supporting all of us.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
I am glad to see that there are so many people on the ballot willing to serve their community. In the last two elections for council, we did not get as much interest in serving as we had open seats, and write-in candidates were appointed. I have always worked on the council in support of what the are citizen’s best interests, even if they do not completely align with my best interests. I want to see Lisbon flourish, and continue to be a safe, respectable community for the people today, as well as for generations to come. I would appreciate your vote. Thank you.
Mike Williams Lisbon City Council
As a lifetime citizen of Lisbon, I have served in numerous positions for Lisbon. Mayor, city council, fire chief, zoning administrator, and currently serve on the board of Southeast Linn Community Center. I am a graduate of Lisbon Schools as are my two sons, Darin and Chad.
Give us your assessment of the city. What is going well: What would you like to see changed?
I believe that the city of Lisbon in functioning alright, but certainly has room for improvement in several areas. I see no evidence of planning for the future by this current council.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
One of the reasons that I am running is to reestablish Lisbon’s Zoning and Building Codes. A couple of years ago, the City contracted with Linn County for zoning and code enforcement. The problem is instead of using the established codes approved by Lisbon voters, the council agreed to in part use Linn County specifications, not Lisbon ordinances. In several cases, there are significant differences.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
Continued clean up and growth in Lisbon. Efficiency in government.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent?
I would like to see out city budget spent smarter. As a lifetime resident of Lisbon, I would always choose less money, but that is not realistic. I would always choose best value.
Anything else you would like to share with our readers?
I appreciate your vote.
Mike Winders Lisbon City Council
I grew up on the SW side of Cedar Rapids and graduated from Prairie High School in 1988. I spent 6 years in the US Army as an Armor crewmember of the M1A1 Abrams tank and was stationed in Bamberg, Germany & Ft. Bliss, Tx. Under the 1st Armor Division, I participated in Desert Shield & Desert Storm in the liberation of Kuwait. I am married & have 4 children ages 13 – 29 and 5 grandchildren. My family and I have lived in Lisbon since July 2013. I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I try to get out as much as possible hunting or fishing. I currently work as an appraiser for the Linn County Assessor.
Give us your assessment of the district (city). What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
Currently I think the city is doing fairly well overall. I have had residents speak to me about inconsistencies for building permits granted or denied by the city. There needs to be more transparency and a focused plan for that to build an improved trusting relationship with the Lisbon residents. Communicating through the Facebook posts is a great start and can possibly be expanded upon to garner more input from residents.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
First and foremost, to be more involved with what is going on in my local area. I want to be able to have a say in things that will or may affect my family, friends, and neighbors. I believe I can bring a different perspective contrary to what seems to be an ever-increasing encroachment of our patriotic & western principles.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
We will soon be re-viewing the comprehensive plan and I intend to maintain our small-town atmosphere within that plan. I would also like to implement a yard waste pick similar to Cedar Rapids based on feasibility.
Where would you like to see more or less money in the city budget spent?
We definitely need to put a little more into our roads. We aren’t as bad as CR but some of them do need a little TLC.