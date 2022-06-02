Class of 2022 Scholarships
Albaugh Family Scholarship $500 Jamien Moore
The Albaugh Family scholarship has been created to assist students who wish to further their post-secondary education in the field of agriculture.
Our family, Brad, Greta, and Cole Albaugh, live in the community and both Greta and Cole attended Lisbon High School. Brad graduated from Lisbon, as did both his parents. He is the 4th generation in his family to continue working in agriculture. We are enthusiastic about our endeavor to help the younger generation develop into tomorrow’s leading farmers. The scholarship will be awarded to a student who will major in any agricultural related field. We have truly enjoyed having students help, work, and visit on our family farm.
Cathy Whitman Family Scholarship $500 Carter Hall The Cathy Whitman Family Scholarship has been created as a reminder of life’s blessings. The 2010-2011 school year brought about challenges that our family had to face with Cathy’s cancer diagnosis. The love and support from this community (including family, friends, community members, co-workers, and student body) gave us hope and courage to face those challenges. You all encouraged our faith that a favorable outcome was inevitable. Words cannot express how truly grateful we will always be for all your love and support. With this, we hope you will accept our sincere “Thank You.” As our scholarship certificate reads, “Smile, Be Happy, Make a Difference.” If a student has been given the opportunity to receive a full ride scholarship (Tuition, Room and Board), then we feel it appropriate to disperse our available scholarships to other students who meet the requirements.
Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors $500 Sereniti Stevens & Audrey Walerius The Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors awards $500 scholarships to seniors in Linn, Jones, and Benton counties. Winners are chosen based on need as demonstrated by their application and an essay. This award was established so that CRAAR members can give back to the community that has helped support them over the years.
Ciha Family Farm Scholarship (Iowa State $500 Maximus Kohl Ciha Family Farm Scholarship (Kirkwood $500 Tyler Scott The Ciha Family Farm Scholarship was established to provide funds for students pursuing a post secondary education at Iowa State University.
The Ciha Family Farm was started by Bernard (class of 1940) and Evelyn Ciha in 1955 and is currently run by Gary Ciha (class of 1962), his wife Sharon, along with their son and grandson. It is their goal to help the next generation of farmers.
Clark Family Scholarship in memory of Kara Ann Clark $500 Rachel Masters Kara was the daughter of Julann and Warren Clark, sister of Lisa (Sean) Bruce, Gina Krogmann, and Jeff (Tracie) Clark. Lisa, Gina, Jeff, and Tracie were all Lisbon graduates. Kara graduated from Lisbon in 2000. She went on to graduate from the University of Iowa College of Engineering in 2004. In 2008, Kara was diagnosed with brain cancer. She fought a courageous battle for eight years, but in the end, it just wasn’t enough, and she passed away in June 2016. Kara was very positive, strong, and never complained throughout it all. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Kara’s motto was: “You never know how strong you are, until being strong is the only choice you have.” Kara made lifelong friends with everyone she met. She was kind, humble, and always had a smile. She had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. She was a hard worker and accomplished more in her shortened lifetime than most. Kara was a special person and in turn we want to keep her memory alive by awarding this scholarship to someone who exemplifies her character and the person she was. Our family also wants to award these scholarships as a way to say thank you for all the love and support we received from the school, (teachers, administration, students) community, and friends.
Don Nost Memorial/Sutliff Bridge Authority Scholarship $1,500 Maximus Kohl The Sutliff Bridge Authority (SBA), established in 1984, wants to tell the story and history of the Sutliff Bridge located in northeast Johnson County. Education is a key element in preserving historical sites. With the addition of a permanent scholarship given to those who would promote our mission, the SBA is fulfilling an important function to our historical heritage.
Frances Vittetoe Baltes Scholarship $500 Mia Petersen In memory of Frances Vittetoe Baltes, the Baltes family is presenting one scholarship this year in the amount of $500 to a student who is an all-around hard-working student who plans to further his or her education.
Governor’s Scholar Recognition Program Jenna Woodward GCRCF Kelley Scholarship $1,000 no recipient Hills Bank & Trust Company Scholarship $750 Rachel Masters Hills Bank and Trust Company is proud to award this scholarship to a deserving high school senior, rewarding their accomplishments and encouraging future successes. The bank is committed to our community, especially to our youth and their education, and it has been since 1904.
Our mission is to continually invest in their endeavors through programs and scholarships. The hard work of area students is to be commended and it is our privilege to recognize them.
Hills Bank & Trust Leadership Grant $1,000 no recipient Iowa High School Speech Association Hall of Fame Award $1,000 Justin Miksch Iowa State Bar Association, American Citizenship Award Jenna Woodward Kathleen Opatz VanDaalen Memorial Scholarship $500 Rachel Masters Kathleen Opatz VanDaalen Memorial Scholarship was established in 2005. Kathy graduated from Lisbon High School in 1968 and earned a teaching degree at the University of Northern Iowa. Prior to her passing, Kathy taught in elementary schools in Iowa and Texas for 27 years. Her family established this scholarship in her name to be awarded to a deserving student wishing to pursue a career in teaching.
J. Curtis and Frances Forest Frymoyer Cedar County Historical Society Scholarship $1,000 Jenna Woodward John & Thelma Rife Scholarship $1,500 Mya Whittenbaugh Jones County 4-H Scholarship no recipient Kylie Hall Memorial Scholarship $500 Rachel Masters This scholarship is named after a special young lady who adored life in a manner well advanced than her years. Every day was a new smile waiting for her beautiful face to enlighten our world. She knew how the little things in life made the biggest differences, and never let a problem to be solved ever become more important than the person to be loved. “In about the same degree you are helpful, you will be happy,” explains to us why Kylie’s face was constantly aglow. She put the important things in life into perspective with her loving ways. Let her example be a guiding light for all of us to follow.
Lisbon American Legion Cyclopes Post 109 Scholarship $200 William Bennett & Kierra Heck Lisbon Education Association & Staff Scholarship $300 Rachel Masters & Sereniti Stevens Lisbon Community School District Foundation Dollars for Scholars Scholarship $800 16 winners — Kole Becker, William Bennett, Carter Hall, Austin Happel, Jonathan Mallie, Rachel Masters, Maria McAlexander, Justin Miksch, Jamien Moore, Mia Petersen, Christian Pumphrey, Caden Siebrecht, Audrey Walerius, Mya Whittenbaugh, Gavin Wollum, Jenna Woodward The mission of the Lisbon Community School District Foundation Dollars for Scholars is to further post-secondary educational opportunities for as many students as possible. While it is not our intent to exclude any student from receiving a scholarship from the LCSDF DFS, there are students who receive significant contributions through either academic or athletic scholarships and may not have the same levels of need as other students. If a student has been given the opportunity to receive a full-ride scholarship (Tuition, Room, and Board), then we feel it appropriate to disperse our available scholarships to other students who meet the requirements defined.
Lisbon Mat Pack Scholarship $500 Maximus Kohl, Jamien Moore, Caden Siebrecht This scholarship is sponsored by the Lisbon Mat Pack to help support student-athletes in their secondary education aspirations. The Mat Pack is an organization that teaches, supports, and encourages wrestling athletes to pursue their college dreams and aspirations through teamwork and dedication. The Mat Pack was founded in 2003 to develop the wrestling skills, educational discipline, and courage to be the best ambassadors of their sport. The Mat Pack supports younger athletes from kindergarten through 8th grade, encouraging positive sportsmanship and a desire to be the best. The organization stresses a solid work ethic in both the wrestling room and the classroom. The scholarship is designed to assist athletes who have participated in wrestling for all four years of their high school career and maintained a positive impact on their school and their community. The amount of this scholarship will be determined by the number of individuals eligible based on the criteria established.
Lisbon Middle School/High School Student Council Scholarships $250 each Mia Petersen & Jenna Woodward The Lisbon Middle School Student Council is offering a scholarship to one student who has served in student government for at least two years of their secondary education (7th through 12th grades) as well as served on the student council as a senior. The successful applicant should have taken an active role in student council, the school, and community.
Lisbon Music Boosters Scholarship $200 Justin Miksch Mike & Sue Kortemeyer Family Scholarship $500 Maximus Kohl This scholarship was established in 2012 by their children Tim and Ann (Vislisel) Kortemeyer, Tom and Amy (Kohl) Kortemeyer and Courtney (Kortemeyer) and Kevin Jasper to honor the contributions that Mike and Sue Kortemeyer made to the Lisbon Community School District and the greater Lisbon community. Mike served as the Lisbon High School Principal from 1977-1988 and both were very active in school and community activities, including: Optimist Club, Mount Vernon-Lisbon TTT, Lisbon Economic Development, Lisbon-Mount Vernon Recreation, and the founding of the Lisbon Community School District Foundation. This scholarship recognizes academic achievement, leadership, community service and participation in extracurricular activities.
Missy Jordan Memorial-Lisbon Sauerkraut Days, Inc. Scholarship $500 each Maria McAlexander & Tyson Scott As a community organization, we realize the importance of volunteering and becoming involved in our community. We are interested in individuals who, in some way, have donated their time and talents by volunteering in their town.
Morningstar Family Scholarship $1,000 Christian Pumphrey This scholarship has been established in honor of Keith and Jo Morningstar. Parents to Doug (Mary) Morningstar, Scott (Jacque) Morningstar, and Amy (Dale) Winslette. Keith was an alumnus of Lisbon, previous member of the school board, and a lifelong farmer. Jo was an educator in the Lisbon School District for 50 years. The Morningstar family has served in numerous capacities throughout the community and school district. Keith was known for his hard work and friendly, fun-loving nature. Jo was known for her selfless nature, energy to serve others, and her commitment to her family and the community. The recipient of this scholarship will be a student who exemplifies these qualities that they considered to be important for character building and human development. This person should possess qualities such as; compassion for others, desire to serve without recognition, aptitude to manage projects and lead others and involvement in church, 4-H, community and school activities.
Mount Vernon Area Arts Council $1,000 Johnny Mallie Mount Vernon Bank & Trust Company $1,750 Carter Hall The Mount Vernon Bank and Trust Company presents this scholarship to a graduating senior who will be entering an accredited four-year Iowa college or university in the fall. The award recognizes well-rounded students who have excelled in the classroom and who have been active participants in co-curricular activities and community service. If a student has been given the opportunity to receive a full-ride scholarship (Tuition, Room and Board), then we feel it appropriate to disperse our available scholarships to other students who meet the requirements.
Mount Vernon — Lisbon Community Charitable Development Group Scholarship $1,000 Jenna Woodward The Community Development Group supports the Mount Vernon and Lisbon businesses, schools, and communities as a whole through the coordination and disbursement of information related to marketing and tourism in our communities. CDG wants to give a scholarship to recognize outstanding community service by young volunteers who have engaged in volunteer activities and have demonstrated exceptional community service. If a student has been given the opportunity to receive multiple awards from other local organizations, then we feel it appropriate to disperse our available scholarships to other students who meet the requirements. As per by-laws of the LCSDF, awards will not be given to a full-ride scholarship (Tuition, Room and Board) recipient.
Mount Vernon — Lisbon Community Theatre $150 Maria McAlexander Mount Vernon/Lisbon Masonic Lodge 112 $500 no recipient Robert “RB” and Mary Burnett Family Scholarship $500 Rachel Masters The Robert and Mary Burnett Family Scholarship has been established in memory of Robert “RB” Burnett to provide support for the Lisbon Community and its students at Lisbon High School. RB worked in Lisbon for many years and RB, Mary and their family have developed many long-lasting relationships with the community and the school. Our family – Sean, Lori, Austin and Conner Miller – live in the community, and both Austin and Conner attended Lisbon High School. The scholarship is to be awarded to a student who has participated in both a fine arts program and a sport for all of his or her 4 years at Lisbon High School. We have truly enjoyed many band and jazz band concerts and multiple baseball and basketball games. We realize that it is not always easy to do both, and admire and wish to support the well-rounded student who works hard in both fine arts and sports.
Theisen’s Farm Home Auto Iowa 4-H Foundation Scholarship no recipient Wayne Bennett Family Scholarship $300 Christian Pumphrey This award was established in 2009 through a generous donation from the Wayne Bennett memorial by Wayne’s wife, Janet. Wayne lost his courageous fight against cancer in late April 2008. Wayne enjoyed a “hands-on” approach to helping others. In Wayne’s memory, his family would like to donate a scholarship to a Lisbon High School graduating senior class member looking to further his/her education at a two-year trade school, community college, or junior college, with a degree emphasis towards a skilled hands trade. If a student has been given the opportunity to receive a full ride scholarship (Tuition, Room and Board), then we feel it appropriate to disperse our available scholarships to other students who meet the requirements.
William Stork/Arlo Whitman Families Scholarship $250 Kole Becker Established in 2008 through the generous donations of Jim and Michelle (Mic) Jorgensen, this scholarship honors the contributions their friends, the William Stork and Arlo Whitman families, have made to the Lisbon Schools and community. The award recognizes well-rounded students achieving both in and out of the classroom setting.