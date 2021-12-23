Lisbon conquers at Midland By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Dec 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon Lions wrestling squad notched victories Thursday, Dec. 16, at Midland, knocking off Midland 68-12, Ed-Co 72-12, and Monticello 68-6. Buy Now Lisbon’s Lincoln Holub grapples in his 100th win on the wrestling mat in play early last week. --Photo courtesy Jennifer Tischer Lion senior Lincoln Holub recorded his 100th win on the night.“We wrestled really well,” said Lions coach Brad Smith. “We dominated in all positions.”Lisbon vs. Edgewood-ColesburgLisbon made sort work of Edgewood Colesburg, with a 72-12 win.In the win, the Lions got wins from Wesley Sadler (106), Quincy Happel (126), Tiernan Boots (132), Cade Siebrecht (138), Indy Harbaugh (145), Junior Krob (152), Lincoln Holub (160), Max Kohl (182), Jamien Moore (195), Indy Ferguson (220), Wyatt Smith (285).Lisbon vs. Midland The Lions won over Midland 68-12.In the win, Lions Holub, Ferguson, Paez, Happel, Boots, Siebrecht and Harbaugh grappled to victory.Max Kohl, Smith, Sadler, Lucas Capron (113), and Junior Krob had bye wins in the match.Lisbon vs. Monticello Buy Now Lincoln Holub nabbed his 100th wrestling win in play earlier last week. --Photo courtesy Jennifer Tischer Lisbon also grappled out to a 68-6 victory over Monticello.In the win, wrestlers Moore, Ferguson, Sadler, Happel, Boots, Siebrecht, Krob and Holub grappled to victory. Kohl, Smith, Paez, Harbaugh, and Butteris all had bye wins in the match. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAll-time Raider great Moza Fay to host wrestling clinics in AnamosaShop with A Cop event heldCouple to reopen county churchAxe-cade opens doors downtownGrant Wood AEA Schools address social media trend regarding National School Shooting DaySpringville girls basketball: Playing to near perfectionAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesOrgan being removed from King ChapelProject 60 feeds more than 170 this yearWilma Cox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.