Council approves changes to rental agreementThe Lisbon City Council completed a first reading of changes to the rental inspection ordinance.
There were no public or written comments against the ordinance at the hearing or made to city staff.
City administrator Brandon Siggins said the only changes to the language of the rental inspection agreement reflect the 28E agreement the city is entering in with the Linn County Building Division who will be conducting these inspections.
One of the changes is making sure any fees to be handled by changes to resolution, so if those fees have to be changed, the council only has to make one motion to change those costs, not go through three readings to do so.
“If anything, this has condensed some of the language to our original ordinance,” Siggins said.
Council member Nathan Smith suggested letting this go through all three readings to give people opportunity to address any concerns as there is no need for immediacy in passing this updated ordinance.
Halloweentown closures approved Lisbon City Council approved street closures for set up for the Halloweentown activities Monday, Oct. 31.
Lisbon parks and recreation director Drayton Kamberling said Main Street will be closed from Walnut Street to Jackson Street beginning at noon Monday, Oct. 31. The connection of Washington Street and Main Street will be open until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, to allow Walton Construction vehicles to get to and from their business during that time.
Council member Mike Williams encouraged the city to communicate the street closure with impacted buildings ahead of the festival.
The council also set 5-8 p.m. as trick or treating hours in the City of Lisbon.
“We can’t stop people from trick-or treating after those times, but our recommendation is people can try to keep their activities to that time frame,” Kamberling said.
Council sets Nov. 2 as meeting dateThe joint meeting between the Lisbon City Council and Lisbon School Board will be Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. Both groups are working on their discussion items for that meeting.
