Public works updateThe public works crew has finished a number of projects in Lisbon this summer.
Additional summer help has allowed the department to finish painting fire hydrants.
Public works updateThe public works crew has finished a number of projects in Lisbon this summer.
Additional summer help has allowed the department to finish painting fire hydrants.
“We used a different brand of paint this year that was more effective,” said public works director Travis Bagby. “In the past, it’s taken more gallons of paint to complete, but this year we were able to paint hydrants with four gallons of paint.”
Bagby said that stickers still need to be installed on some hydrants, but that will happen after flushing of hydrants this past week and when those items come in.
Bagby said that L and M’s service line was fixed as part of the work ongoing at the sports complex, as the new lines are being placed.
“We noticed they were trying to get a one and a half inch service line off of the main line by using two one inch service lines,” Bagby said. “We pulled those connections off and cut the pipe back to connect the service lines in correctly to the new line.”
Alliant Energy also caught a service line while they were making repairs to a home.
“That turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as we were able to dig up the line for them and fix the item correctly,” Bagby said.
Fire department working on grant
for sonar equipment Lisbon Fire Department is applying for a grant for sonar equipment, an expensive piece of equipment that is handy for river and water rescues.
“It will definitely help us in those river rescues,” said Lisbon fire chief Brandon Siggins. “If we receive the grant and equipment, we plan to hold training exercises for the department from April to October, as well as be able to implement it in river rescues.”
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police chief Doug Shannon agreed that there is a huge need for sonar equipment for the two communities of Mount Vernon and Lisbon, due to the proximity to the Cedar River and calls from Palisades Keplar State Park.
“It’s a quality technology that will aid responders in our areas and help river rescues go smoother when we have people trained on using the equipment,” Shannon said. “I totally support that it is a need.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.