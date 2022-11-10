President Jen Caspers called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
Members present: Caspers, Mallie, Prasil, Richey, Stensland
Members absent: None
Motion by Stensland, second by Mallie to approve the Agenda. All ayes motion carried (5-0).
City Administrator Brandon Siggins discussed the new sports complex, ball diamonds, a grant for the new well, and the water main project.
Discussion took place regarding the size and number of ball diamonds, parking, and timing of the sports complex.
School Superintendent Autumn Pino discussed enrollment, which is up by 9 students, the childcare crisis in our community, SAVE dollars and the expansion of CTE (Career and Tech Ed) coursework, additional classrooms, playground work, creating a safe-room for the entire district, location of wrestling and weight rooms, and upcoming events of the Veteran’s Day Assembly on Nov. 11th at 10:00 a.m. and Project 60 on Dec. 8th.
Discussion took place regarding the CTE building project, the fact that it is not a tax increase, items that are still on a to-do list, gym space, the continued growth of the district, and the need for housing.
Further discussion took place regarding the shared usage of the city park and school facilities. Things have been going smoothly and communication has been good. The City was commended for the new lights at the ball fields, and Halloweentown was great. Superintendent Pino and Administrator Siggins will work together to update some language in the existing lease document. Parking on Business 30 and South Street was discussed.
The next joint meeting will be Wednesday, April 5th at 7:00 p.m. at the School District.
Motion by Prasil, second by Mallie to adjourn at 7:47 p.m. All ayes motion carried (5-0).
Jen Caspers, Board President
Laurie Maher, Board Secretary
Published in the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun, Nov. 10, 2022.