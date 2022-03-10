The Lisbon Dance Team showcase was held Saturday, March 5, at the Lisbon Lion’s Den.
The dance clinic featured the work of 47 dancers from many age groups, with the kindergarten through middle schoolers learning their dance routine the morning of Saturday, March 5, as taught by members of the Lisbon Dance Team.
The showcase was also the send-off for two of Lisbon’s dance seniors, Mia Petersen and Sophie Jennett.
Jennett will be attending Iowa State University next year.
“My favorite memory of dance has to be after our pom performance and not knowing if we received a Division I rating,” Jennett said. “When we heard we got first, that was just terrific.”
Petersen will be majoring in college, as well as continuing her softball playing in college.
Her favorite memory will be beginning one of the football routines that the dancers performed that included a lot of jumping and delivering a perfectly timed joke reference of “parkour!”
Coach Amy Geis noted that while this is one of the smallest dance teams she has coached, the crew has been one of her most fun groups to work with.
“They work so hard and are so driven,” Geis said.
Throughout the evening, the dance showcase showed off different styles of dance that the Lisbon Dance team has performed, including pom, jazz and country line dancing, as well as routines with their dads and the popular co-ed dance routine where the girls bring in guys from different sports at Lisbon.