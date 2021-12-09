Dance Team takes first in Pom
Second in Jazz at state competition
By Nathan Countryman
The Lisbon Lions’ Dance team has once again taken top spots at the state dance competition held in Des Moines Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Dec. 3.
The squad took home a first-place finish in Class III pom, the third year straight the group has taken home a first-place finish in the event.
The group also had a second-place finish in Class 1 Jazz, the second year in a row the squad has placed second in Jazz.
The squad was also recognized for an outstanding grade point average, falling between 3.5 and 4.0.
“We started practices in the summer, but began working on our state routines at the end of August,” said Amy Geis, head coach of the Lisbon Dance Team. “We start by learning our routines from our choreographer (Sydney Bradford) and then we spend the next two months practicing two to three times a week to perfect the two routines for competition.”
The pom routine was to a mix of songs that have a car theme, which was very high tempo, and the jazz routine was performed to “Get Ready” by Dita.
“It was very nerve-racking waiting for awards to be announced because we honestly weren’t sure what the outcome was going to be, but placing first three years in a row is definitely something I will never forget,” said Sophie Jennett, senior and member of the Lisbon Dance Team.”
The team this year had a total of seven dancers, leading to a very close-knit team, Scallon-Geis said.
“They all have incredible work ethic and positive attitudes and have been a dream to work with from a coaches perspective,” Geis said. “They work so hard, but also find a way to keep practice fun for each other and for me.”
“Our coach (Amy Geis) doesn’t get enough credit,” Jennett said. “Without her there is no way we could’ve done what we’ve done. I’m forever grateful for such an amazing coach.”
The biggest challenge for the Dance Team comes because they’re from a small school, so many team members are involved in other activities, so finding a practice time with all seven dancers can be a challenge.
The Lisbon Dance Team will be performing at some of the home boys’ basketball games this winter. They will also host an end of year showcase in early spring, which will feature all the dancers from the year.
For Jennett, some of her favorite activities with the team have been getting to know everyone better and accomplishing big things with a new team each year. The co-ed and Christmas dance routines are among her favorite routines they do each year.
“I will definitely miss going to state, because it is such a fun and great experience,” Jennett said.
The state dance competition was held at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines, with team competition categories including pom, hip hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, military, kick, hoopla, lights, novelty, prop, color guard, all male, co-ed and show production. Teams and soloists are divided into classes based on school enrollment. They are evaluated and judged by industry professionals from all corners of the United States.
A total of 22 college teams and 247 high school teams competed, with nearly 600 routines and 858 solo performances at the event over the nearly 36 hours of competition. Teams and soloists earn points for choreography, execution, difficulty and showmanship.
“Our competition judges get to see some of the most innovative and creative choreography coming out of the Midwest,” said Andrea Dana, executive director for the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association (ISDTA).