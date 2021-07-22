Lisbon Early Childhood Center’s rates are expected to increase ahead of this coming school year.
The full-time rates for childcare in preschool ages are slated to increase by $5 a week, while part time childcare rates in preschool will increase by roughly $8 a week. Drop in rates for full time and half time preschool childcare on a day to day basis will increase by $3.
School age summer camp rates will go up $5 a week for full time, and $8 a week for part-time.
The rates for school age care will increase by $2 a week for before only and after only child care, and $3 a week for children who require both.
The cost increases are proposed to bring child care close in line with what other centers in the area charge for the services.
Kelly Brown with LECC noted that the center has a waiting list for many different age groups, and the center gets calls on a daily basis about possible openings at the center.
Other changes to the center’s policy this year include changing the language on vacation credit.
In the past, vacation credit has been noted as a Monday through Friday off from child care. The language now notes a vacation credit can be any five consecutive days from childcare. If the holiday straddles a holiday where the day care was not to be offering services, like Christmas or Thanksgiving, that holiday day is considered one of the five consecutive days for the vacation credit.