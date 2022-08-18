Lisbon Schools finally found a high school science teacher ahead of the school year starting, reported Lisbon secondary principal Jack Leighty Saturday, Aug. 13. That draws a nearly five month search for the district for a science teacher to a close and will provide in-person learning for science classes for Lisbon this school year. Students were forced into an online learning experience in the second semester of the 2021-22 school year, when high school science teacher Shannon Walker departed the district.

Leighty explained that the hiring of the science teacher is contingent on the approval of the Lisbon School Board, but the hopes is that the teacher will begin with students on day one.

