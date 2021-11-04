The Lisbon Fire Department will be purchasing 22 sets of bunker gear from Sandry Fire for $48,191.
The City received an Assistance to Firefighters grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for $48,900.
Lisbon fire chief Brandon Siggins recommended making the purchase in the middle of October, as the cost for the bunker gear is expected to increase by 1 percent at the beginning of November.
Along with the 22 sets of bunker gear, the department will purchase an additional set of bunker pants, using the $2,200 for equipment for the Lisbon fire department.
Business 30 overlayThe city will be waiting to bid any improvements to the Business 30 overlay until later this winter — closer to when any projects are being completed by the Iowa Department of Transportation in either Linn or Jones County.
“Those bidlettings happen the third week of each month, so if there’s a group that has an asphalt milling project in place, it would be easy to get more favorable bids for the project,” David Schechinger, Lisbon city engineer said.
The bid would be for Mount Vernon and Lisbon overlay of Business 30 and could be let between November and early spring.
Any work to the Business 30 streets will not take place until next May, when asphalt plants reopen for the season again.
The overlay project is not an immediate need for the city of Mount Vernon and Lisbon, so bids could be held off until projects for the IDOT are in the area to provide better bids.