Lisbon ruled the roost, but hosts Mount Vernon took second place Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Mount Vernon Invitational.
Mustangs head coach Vance Light indicated he was happy enough with second.
“I thought they wrestled well, and it was going to be pretty hard to beat Lisbon, they’ve got a pretty good team this year, so it felt pretty good coming in second,” Light said.
“We wrestled really aggressively throughout the tournament, and won several key matches as well,” said Lions head coach Brad Smith.
“We won matches against wrestlers that we will see at our Sectional and Districts later in the year. Having eight finalists at this tournament is really impressive, considering the competition. Mount Vernon always run a first-class tournament and a lot of credit goes to assistant coach Aaron Truitt and Dave Ryan.”
Outside of Mount Vernon and Lisbon’s second and first place standings, Davenport Assumption was third with 131 points, Marion fourth with 107.5, Wapsie Valley fifth with 106, Sigourney Keota sixth with 101, West Liberty seventh with 94, Wapello eighth with 91, East Buchanan ninth with 78 and Cedar Rapids Xavier 10th with 76. Muscatine had 67 for 11th, Washington had 5.5 or 12th, Cascade had 52 for 13th, Burlington had 51 for 14th and Louisa-Muscatine had 37 for 15th place.
The Lions had six individual champions in the meet, with Brandon Paez (120), Quincy Happel (126), Cade Siebrecht (138), Indy Harbaugh (145), Max Kohl (182) and Jamien Moore (195) all taking first place.
Matthias Kohl (152) and Tiernan Boots (132) had second place showings for the Lions. Lincoln Holub (160) and Wyatt Smith (285) both had third place finishes. Indy Ferguson (220) had a fifth place finish and Teague Krob (113) had a sixth place finish.
The Mustangs had first place finishes from Henry Ryan at 152 and Clark Younggreen at 220.
Jackson Jaspers had a second place finish for the Mustangs at 138 division.
Jake Haugse finished in third place in the 113 division.
Klayten Perreault at 106 was a fourth place finisher for the Mustangs.