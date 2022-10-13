The Lisbon Lions defeated Highland at Highland Friday, Oct. 7, advancing to 4-3 with a 48-8 blowout victory.
“It was a good team win,” said Lions head coach Phil Whitman. “We have had some more guys banged up, and a sickness going around. The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and I thought our backs ran really hard.”
Whitman liked the looks of things on the other side of the ball, as well.
“The defense played a great game, and I thought we tackled really well,” Whitman said.
The Lions posted their points in the first three quarters, with the Huskies scoring their sole touchdown in the otherwise-scoreless fourth.
Cohen Kamaus started things off with a 22-yard quarterback sneak. Gage Holub tacked on the point after with 8:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Kamaus connected with Luke Czarnecki with 5:56 left in the first for a 15-yard touchdown.
The next two scores from Lisbon came from two consecutive hand-offs to Tiernan Boots, who first carried the ball two yards, and shortly later for 11 yards. Holub was 3-3 with after-point kicks in that series.
Kamaus dropped back to the 17 for a short pass to Brandon Caspers at the 16, who carried the ball into the endzone with 4:09 remaining in the first half.
With 1:26 on the clock before the half, Hunter Clark picked off a Huskies pass at the 36, carrying the ball to the endzone. With another successful Holub kick, the Lions took a 42-0 lead into the half.
Lisbon struck once more in the third, with a hand-off to Henry Neymeyer, who returned the ball from the 44 for a 39-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion attempt came up short, but the Lions were up 48-0.
Highland got on the board with 1:18 to play with a 34-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion.
The team will next host the Starmont Stars (1-6) in Lisbon for their last game of the 2022 regular season.