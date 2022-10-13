The Lisbon Lions defeated Highland at Highland Friday, Oct. 7, advancing to 4-3 with a 48-8 blowout victory.

Lisbon FB Indy Ferguson Baylor Speidel
Lisbon’s Indiana Ferguson (No. 65) and Baylor Speidel (No. 22) work to tackle a player in play earlier this season.

“It was a good team win,” said Lions head coach Phil Whitman. “We have had some more guys banged up, and a sickness going around. The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and I thought our backs ran really hard.”

Lisbon FB Cohen Kamaus
Lisbon’s Cohen Kamaus advances the ball down the field in play earlier this year.
Lisbon FB Landon Stolte
Lisbon’s Landon Stolte (No. 76) tries to get through the Anamosa defense line.
Lisbon FB Neymeyer Czarnecki
Lisbon’s Henry Neymeyer (No. 6) and Luke Czarnecki (No. 23) work to bring a player down in play earlieer this season.

